आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों का प्रदर्शन:आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर मांगों को लेकर कल एसडीएम दफ्तर पर करेंगी प्रदर्शन

गिद्दड़बाहा2 घंटे पहले
आंगनबाड़ी मुलाजिम यूनियन पंजाब (सीटू) 5 नवंबर को अपनी मांगों को लेकर ब्लाक स्तर पर एसडीएम कार्यालय या सीडीपीओ कार्यालय के आगे प्रदर्शन करेगी।

यूनियन की जिला प्रधान अमृतपाल कौर चहल ने बताया कि 5 नवंबर को आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर और हेल्परों सुबह 10 बजे से 12 बजे तक अपनी मांगों को लेकर रोष प्रदर्शन करेंगी और इसके पश्चात केंद्र सरकार के किसान विरोधी तीन खेती कानूनों और बिजली बिल 2020 के विरोध सहित अन्य मांगों को लेकर चल रहे किसान संघर्ष की हिमायत में समूह किसान जत्थेबंदियों द्वारा दिए गए भारत बंद के आह्वान को सफल करन के लिए किसानों की हिमायत में चक्का जाम प्रोग्रामों में शामिल होंगी।

अमृतपाल कौर चहल ने बताया कि आंगनबाड़ी मुलाजिम यूनियन पंजाब (सीटू) की लीडरशिप की प्री प्राइमरी कक्षाओं समेत अन्य मांगों को लेकर चल रहे आंदोलन के संबंध में गत 15 अक्टूबर को शिक्षा मंत्री पंजाब और 22 अक्टूबर को संयुक्त सचिव के साथ मीटिंग हुई थी, परन्तु मीटिंग में यूनियन की तरफ से रखी गई मांगों संबंधी अभी तक सरकार की तरफ से कोई स्वीकृति न मिलने के चलते उनका आंदोलन पहले की तरह ही जारी है और मांगों न माने जाने तक जारी रहेगा।

