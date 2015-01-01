पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:मुक्तसर जिले में कोरोना से एक और मौत, 23 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले

  • फिरोजपुर जिले में 25 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौटे

शुक्रवार को कोरोना से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो जाने से अब मुक्तसर जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 66 हो गई। 23 नए पॉजिटिव आने से जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 3117 हो गई है, जिसमें 2894 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। डॉ. एचएन सिंह ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को 6 मरीज मुक्तसर, 10 मलोट, 4 गिद्दड़बाहा, 1 थेहड़ी, 1 लोहारा, 1 फतेहपुर मनिया से आए हैं। जिले में अब भी 157 एक्टिव केस है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में कुल 49072 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें से 45332 सैंपल निगेटिव पाए गए हैं। 521 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आनी अभी बाकी है। वहीं, फिरोजपुर जिले में शुक्रवार को 1 नया कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आने से मरीजों की कुल संख्या 4243 हो गई है। इनमें से 4039 मरीज रिकवर होकर घरों को लौट चुके हैं तो 127 की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके चलते अब जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 77 हो गई है। जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से अब तक 53 हजार 217 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं, जिसमें से 48 हजार 804 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आ चुकी है तो वहीं 170 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। अब जिले में एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या 77 है। शुक्रवार को 25 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज रिकवर होकर अपने घरों को लौटे।

