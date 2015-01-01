पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरने में नाटक से इंकलाबी चेतना जगाई:टोल प्लाजा वडिंग पर साझे मोर्चे में लोक कला मंच मंडी मुल्लांपुर के कलाकारों ने पेश किया प्रोग्राम

मुक्तसर5 घंटे पहले
किरती किसान यूनियन द्वारा टोल प्लाजा वडिंग पर लगाए गए साझे मोर्चे में इंकलाबी नाटक व गीत संगीत प्रोग्राम करवाया गया। प्रोग्राम में लोक कला मंच मंडी मुल्लांपुर के कलाकारों ने हरकेश चौधरी की निर्देशन में उठ्ठन दा वेला नाटक पेश किया। गीतकार व गायक जगसीर जीदा व साथियों ने इंकलाबी बोलियां व गीत पेश किए। आसपास के गांवों के लोग इस प्रोग्राम में शामिल हुए।

किरती किसान यूनियन के राज्य उपाध्यक्ष रजिंदर सिंह, यूथ विंग के राज्य नेता हरप्रीत सिंह झब्बेवाली और नौजवान भारत सभा के राज्य नेता मंगा आजाद ने संबोधित करते कहा कि केंद्र सरकार कई घातक कानून पास कर रही है। खेती विरोधी कानून पास करके जल, जंगल, जमीन कॉर्पोरेट घरानों को दे रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब में किसानों के आंदोलन को कुचलने के लिए केंद्र सरकार पंजाब की घेराबंदी कर रही है। इसी के तहत मालगाड़ियां बंद की गई है, देहाती विकास फंड रोका गया है मगर यह संघर्ष अब आरपार का है, जो इन कानूनों को रद्द करवाने तक जारी रहेगा। किसान नेताओं ने बताया कि भारत के 346 किसान संगठनों की अध्यक्षता में 26 व 27 नवंबर को घेराव किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने लोगों को बड़ी संख्या में दिल्ली पहुंचने का निमंत्रण दिया। इस मौके पर किरती किसान यूनियन के प्रधान जगसीर सिंह राजा थांदेवाला, ब्लाक कोषाध्यक्ष गुरतेज झबेलवाली, ब्लाक नेता लखविंदर वडिंग, भारतीय किसान यूनियन सिद्धूपुर के ब्लाक नेता गुरदेव सिंह, महिला विंग किरती किसान यूनियन की नेत्री परमजीत कौर झबेलवाली, किरती किसान यूनियन के कंवरजीत सिंह, मनप्रीत सिंह, दलजीत सिंह, गुरविंदर बराड, काला सिंह, रणजोध सिंह, इंद्रजीत सिंह, लखविंदर सिंह, बलजीत सिंह सहित डीटीएफ के नेता पवन कुमार, पीएसयूू के राजविंदर खोखर, नौजवान भारत सभा के लखवंत किरती, विजय कुमार, भारतीय किसान यूनियन सिद्धूपुर व कुल हिंद किसान सभा के नेताओं सहित बड़ी संख्या में किसान शामिल थे।

