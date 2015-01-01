पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:निर्माणाधीन कोठी में लूट की नीयत से पिता-पुत्र पर जानलेवा हमला किया

मुक्तसर2 घंटे पहले
  • मुक्तसर की मिड-वे काॅलोनी में वारदात

लूटपाट की घटनाओं के कारण मुक्तसर में भय का माहौल बना हुआ है। गात शाम मिड-वे कॉलोनी में सामने कुछ अज्ञात व्यक्तियों ने लूट की नीयत से पिता-पुत्र को तेजधार हथियारों से हमला करके जख्मी कर दिया।

गांव बरकंदी के रहने वाले मेजर सिंह ने बताया कि वह मिड-वे कॉलोनी में कोठी बनवा रहे हैं। गत शाम करीब सवा 5 बजे वह सामान की सांभ संभाल कर रहे थे और उनका बेटा अमोलकदीप कोठी का नक्शा देख रहा था। उसी दौरान अचानक 4 कारों में आए कुछ युवकों ने उनके बेटे पर तलवारों, कापों व राॅडों से जानलेवा हमला कर दिया।

मेजर सिंह ने बताया कि जब वह बेटे को बचाने के लिए गए तो हमलावरों ने उनके ऊपर भी तलवारों से हमला कर दिया, जिसके बाद हमलावर भाग गए। इस हमले में घायल अमोलकदीप को मुक्तसर के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया।

घायलों का इलाज कर रहे डाॅ. तरसेम बांसल ने बताया कि अमोलकदीप को काफी गहरी चोटें आई है मगर वह अब ठीक है। वहीं, थाना सदर के एसएचओ प्रेमनाथ ने बताया कि मेजर सिंह के बयान के आधार पर अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करके आगामी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।

