धोखाधड़ी:बठिंडा पुलिस ने चेक बाउंस मामले में भगौड़े को मुक्तसर में किया गिरफ्तार

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

पंजाब के विभिन्न शहरों में धोखाधड़ी व चेक बाउंस के मामलों में एक भगौड़े आरोपी को सुबह बठिंडा पुलिस ने मुक्तसर में छापेमारी करके काबू कर लिया है। थाना सिटी मुक्तसर पुलिस के सहयोग से चलाए गए एक गुुप्त ऑपरेशन के तहत पुलिस ने यह सफलता हासिल की है।

इस संंबंधी जानकारी देते हुए पीओ स्टाफ बठिंडा के एएसआई रजिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि सुखदेव सिंह पुत्र जंगीर सिंह वासी मुक्तसर, जिसके खिलाफ पंजाब के विभिन्न जिलों में धोखाधड़ी व चेक बाउंस के तहत मामल दर्ज हैं, जो काफी समय से भगौड़ा चल रहा था। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि उक्त व्यक्ति मुक्तसर के ऊचा वेहड़ा क्षेत्र में रह रहा है, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने गुप्त ढंग से थाना सिटी पुलिस के सहयोग से दबिश देते सुखदेव सिंह को काबू किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि सुखदेव सिंह प्राॅपर्टी डीलर का काम करता है, जिस पर धोखाधड़ी व चेक बाउंस के तहत विभिन्न मामले दर्ज हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि काबू किए गए सुखदेव सिंह को माननीय अदालत बठिंडा में पेश किया जाएगा।

