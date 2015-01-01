पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांगपत्र:मांगों को लेकर भाकियू ने डीसी को सौंपा मांगपत्र

फिरोजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसानों, मजदूरों, विद्यार्थियों और बेरोजगारों की मांगों को पूरा करने की मांग को लेकर भाकियू की तरफ से पंजाब के समूह डिप्टी कमिश्नरों को मांग पत्र दिए गए। इसी कड़ी में भाकियू के जिला प्रधान भाग सिंह की अध्यक्षता में फिरोजपुर के डीसी को मांग पत्र सौंपा गया। प्रधान भाग सिंह ने कहा कि रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप गांव वलूर पर यूनियन की तरफ से दिया जा रहा धरना 51 दिन से लगातार जारी है।

डीसी को दिए मांग पत्र में मांगों संबंधित जिला प्रधान ने बताया कि पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से किसानों को फसलों पर एमएसपी मिलने की गारंटी से आधार ही फसलों की खरीद बड़े व्यापारियों और कॉर्पोरेट घरानों को निजी तौर पर करने और 2013 में बनाए गए कानूनों समेत ठेका खेती बिल 2019 रद किए जाएं, कोरोना की आड़ में दफा 144 का उल्लंघन के अंतर्गत संघर्षशील किसानों, मजदूरों, मुलाजिमों, विद्यार्थियों, बेरोजगारों और अन्य कामगार सिर मढ़े पुलिस केस तुरंत वापस लिए जाएं, पराली साड़न के लिए मजबूर किसानों विरुद्ध किए गए सभी पुलिस केस रद्द किए जाएं, मौनटेक सिंह आहलूवालीया समिति भांग की जाए। इस मौके सतवंत सिंह ढिल्लों, मेला सिंह हरदासा, गमदूर सिंह, जसविन्दर सिंह, दयाल सिंह प्रधान, गुरदेव सिंह मरूड़, हरजिन्दर सिंह गिल, किरपाल सिंह शुष्क, करनैल उप प्रधान, रूड़ सिंह पंडोरी खत्तरियां, जसकरन हरदासा, जोगिंद्र सिंह ढेरू, राजिंदर सिंह, गुरमेल सिंह, हरनेक सिंह, मेजर सिंह शुष्क आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें