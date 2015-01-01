पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कई गतिविधियां आयाेजित की गईं:विवेकांनद वर्ल्ड स्कूल में लगाया ब्लड डोनेशन कैंप, एल्डर्स-डे भी मनाया

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
शनिवार को 16वें आर्ट एंड थिएटर फेस्टिवल जोकि अपने तीसरे चरण में पहुंच चुका है के अंतर्गत स्वर्गीय पूर्व एसएसपी मनमिंदर सिंह की याद में विवेकानंद वर्ल्ड स्कूल में ब्लड डोनेशन कैंप लगाया गया व इसके साथ ही स्कूल में एल्डर्स-डे मनाया गया।

ब्लड डोनेशन कैंप भारतीय रेडक्रॉस सोसायटी के सहयोग से शनिवार को सुबह 9:30 बजे लगाया गया व इसके पश्चात बुजुर्गों के सम्मान को समर्पित एल्डर्स-डे मनाया गया जिसमें स्वर्गीय पूर्व एसएसपी मनमिंद्र की धर्मपत्नी करमजीत कौर ने मुख्यातिथि के तौर पर शिरकत की। जानकारी देते हुए डॉ. एस ऍन रुद्रा ने बताया कि मोहन लाल भास्कर एजुकेशनल सोसायटी एवं फाउंडेशन सदैव ही सामाजिक कल्याण के कार्यों में अग्रसर रहती है व समय-समय पर मेडिकल कैंप, ब्लड डोनेशन कैंप, जरूरतमंदों को राशन वितरित, विधवाओं को राशन जैसी गतिविधियां करवाए जाते हैं। इस वर्ष 16वें एमएलबी आर्ट एंड थिएटर फेस्टिवल के अंतर्गत आज ब्लड डोनेशन कैंप लगवाया गया व बुजर्गों के सम्मान को समर्पित एल्डर्स-डे मनाया गया। उन्होंने रक्तदाताओं को यह कहकर प्रोत्साहित किया कि रक्तदान बहुत बड़ा दान है। यह किसी के कीमती जीवन को बचा सकता है। एक परिवार के चिराग को रोशन कर सकता है और एक परिवार को खुशी दे सकता है। मोहन लाल भास्कर एजुकेशनल सोसायटी एवं फाउंडेशन के जनरल सेक्रेटरी गौरव सागर भास्कर ने इस अवसर पर कहा कि रक्तदान को एक विशाल दान के रूप में जाना जाता है।

इस ब्लड डोनेशन कैंप में लगभग 40 व्यक्तियों ने स्वेच्छा से रक्तदान दिया जोकि बहुत ही काबिले तारीफ है। इसके साथ साथ बुजुर्गो के सम्मान को समर्पित एल्डर्स डे के अवसर पर कुछ स्थानीय बुजुर्गो को सम्मानित किया गया। उप प्रधानाचार्य विपन कुमार शर्मा ने इस अवसर पर बताया शनिवार कैंप के साथ-साथ स्कूल में आयोजित गतिविधियों के अंतर्गत विजेताओं को भी पुरस्कृत किया गया। इनमें ऑनलाइन गणित प्रतियोगिता मैथ लीट ग्रेड 1 से 5 में आने वाले प्रथम स्थान पर पुष्पनाथ, दूसरे स्थान पर आने वाले केशव गोयल को, मैथ लीट ग्रेड 6 से 10 में रुबाब शर्मा को प्रथम पुरस्कार , अंशिका सिंगला को दूसरे पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया । काव्यांजलि में दूसरे स्थान पर आए मनरीत कौर एवं तीसरे स्थान पर रहे पलक मोंगा को पुरस्कृत किया गया। ओरटेर्स फॉर लाइफ प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम स्थान पर रहे मनरीत कौर और दूसरे स्थान पर रहे अंशिका सिंगला को सम्मानित किया गया।

