रिश्वत खोरी:रिश्वत लेना व देना दोनों जुर्म, भ्रष्टाचार खत्म करने के लिए आम लोग करें सहयोग : डीएसपी

मुक्तसरएक घंटा पहले
समाज में फैली रिश्वत खोरी व भ्रष्टाचार की बीमारी को खत्म करने के लिए नागरिकों को जागरूक करने हेतु विजिलेंस ब्यूरो मुक्तसर द्वारा चीफ विजिलेंस कमीशन भारत सरकार, पंजाब विजिलेंस ब्यूरो के चीफ बीके उप्पल के दिशा निर्देशों पर एसएसपी विजिलेंस बठिंडा डॉ. नरिंदर भार्गव की रहनुमाई में बाबा मोढ़ा जी की समाध मंडी बरीवाला में एक सेमिनार लगाया गया। इस सेमिनार के मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में डीएसपी (एच) हेमन्त कुमार शर्मा पहुंचे व इस समागम की प्रधानगी डीएसपी विजिलेंस मुक्तसर गुरिंदरजीत सिंह संधू ने की। विजिलेंस ब्यूरो द्वारा लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए लगाए गए इस सेमिनार में मंडी बरीवाला के पार्षद, सरपंच व गणमान्य पहुंचे।

इस सेनिमार को संबोधित करते मुख्यातिथि हेमन्त कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि जितना रिश्वत लेना जुर्म है, उतना ही रिश्वत देना भी जुर्म है। उन्होंने लोगों को अपील की है कि समाज में भ्रष्टाचार खत्म करने के लिए वह विजिलेंस विभाग को पूरा सहयोग दे ताकि कोई भी कर्मचारी या अधिकारी उनके जायज कार्य को नहीं करता तो इसकी शिकायत भी वह विजिलेंस ब्यूरो को करें। इस अवसर पर संबोधित करते डीएसपी विजिलेंस मुक्तसर गुरिंदरजीत सिंह संधू ने कहा कि सरकार ने भ्रष्टाचार व रिश्वतखोरी को खत्म करने के लिए ही विजिलेंस ब्यूरो की स्थापना की है ताकि किसी भी विभाग में तैनात कोई भी अधिकारी रिश्वत लेकर गलत कार्य न करें।

उन्होंने सेमिनार में मौजूद लोगों को अपील की है कि किसी भी विभाग में कोई भ्रष्टाचार या घपला होता है या कोई सरपंच कोई अन्य अधिकारी सरकार द्वारा जारी की विकास के लिए ग्रांटों में हेरा फेरी करता है, इसके अलावा सरकारी विभाग जैसे सड़कों, नालियों, गलियों का निर्माण, सरकारी बिल्डिंग, खेतों में बनने वाले पक्के खाले या अन्य जहां सरकार का पैसा विकास कार्याें पर खर्च हो रहा है। इस अवसर पर सेमिनार को नायब तहसीलदार बरीवाला अंजू बाला व विजिलेंस विभाग के एएसआई नरिंदर कौर ने भी संबोधित किया।

