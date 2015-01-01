पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुमशुदगी:बीएससी का छात्र घर से गायब, पिता का आरोप-सोशल मीडिया पर दोस्त बनी हरियाणा की युवती ने बेटे काे अगवा किया

फिरोजपुर3 घंटे पहले
थाना सदर फिरोजपुर पुलिस ने बीएससी द्वितीय के छात्र का अपहरण करने व उसे जानी माल नुकसान पहुंचाने के आरोप में करनाल हरियाणा निवासी युवती के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। वहीं पुलिस की ओर से इस मामले में छानबीन शुरू कर दी गई है व आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है।

बीएससी द्वितीय के छात्र अंश मलिक के पिता प्रेम पाल मलिक पुत्र पन्ना लाल निवासी रिखी कॉलोनी ने बताया कि वह रेलवे विभाग में बतौर चीफ लोको इंस्पेक्टर फिरोजपुर कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन में लगा हुआ है। उनका 19 वर्षीय बेटा अंश मलिक जोकि शहर के आरएसडी काॅलेज में बीएससी द्वितीय वर्ष का छात्र है।

उसके बेटे का इंस्टाग्राम के जरिए करनाल हरियाणा निवासी युवती के साथ संपर्क हुआ था। बीते 15 नवंबर को जब वह अपने भाई सुरिंद्र मलिक के साथ अमृतसर गया था व उसकी पत्नी मीनू मलिक उनके छोटे भाई के घर में गई हुई तो अंश घर में अकेला था।

जब वह शाम को वापस घर पहुंचे तो उन्होंने देखा कि अंश शाम 5 बजे से घर में नहीं है व न ही उसका मोटरसाइकिल घर में था। वहीं जब उन्होंने घर में चेक किया तो घर से करीब 10 लाख रुपए भी गायब थे।

उन्होंने सब चेक करने के बाद अंश के मोबाइल पर कई बार फोन किए मगर उसका फोन स्विच ऑफ आया। इसके बाद उन्होंने अपने तौर पर उसकी कई जगहों पर तलाश की मगर कहीं कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। इसके बाद उन्होंने बेटे के संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में घर से गायब होने की शिकायत पुलिस को दी।

पैसे के लालच में बेटे का अपहरण

अंश के पिता ने पुलिस को दिए बयानों में कहा कि उसे शक है कि उक्त युवती जोकि सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अंश के संपर्क में आई थी उसने अन्य व्यक्तियों के साथ मिलकर उनके बेटे का पैसों के लालच में साजिश के तहत अपहरण कर उसे बंदी बनाया हुआ है। वहीं उसका जानी नुकसान भी न कर दिया हो। इसलिए उक्त युवती व उसके साथियों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाए। थाना सदर के एएसआई गुरमीत सिंह ने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता प्रेम पाल मलिक के ब्यानों के आधार पर पुलिस की ओर से करनाल हरियाणा निवासी युवती के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर किया है।

