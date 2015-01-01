पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरने के चौथे दिन:फिरोजपुर सहित रोडवेज के 6 डिपो किए बंद जीएम का पुतला जलाया

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कंडक्टर पर गलत रिपोर्ट के विरोध में यूनियन ने चौथे दिन दिया धरना

सोमवार को पनबस कांट्रेक्ट वर्कर्स यूनियन के कर्मचारियों ने धरने के चौथे दिन फिरोजपुर के साथ-साथ 5 अन्य डिपुओं को भी पूर्णत बंद कर रोडवेज के जीएम द्वारा डिपो में करप्शन करने और करप्ट अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर यूनियन के सदस्यों की नाजायज रिपोर्टें करने के विरोध में जीएम का पूतला फूंका। धरने में यूनियन के प्रधान जतिंदर सिंह ने संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि फिरोजपुर डिपो को बंद हुए चार दिन हो गए हैं मगर प्रशासन द्वारा कोई सुनवाई न किए जाने के चलते फिरोजपुर के साथ लगते 6 डिपो मोगा, लुधियाना, जगराओं, पट्‌टी, मुक्तसर पूरी डिवीजन बंद की गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि यूनियन द्वारा करप्शन को रोकने के लिए शुरू किए आंदोलन को दबाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। जीएम ने फिरोजपुर डिपो में पड़ते हर बस स्टैंड से पैसे इकट्ठे करने के लिए कुछ करप्ट अधिकारी तैनात किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि यूनियन पंजाब रोडवेज विभाग को बचाने की लड़ाई लड़ रही है और करप्ट अधिकारी सरकार की आंखों में धूल झोककर बड़े स्तर पर पैसे कमाने व विभाग को खत्म करने में लगे हैं। इस मौके पर इंटक यूनियन फिरोजपुर के डिपो प्रधान बलवंत सिंह और चेयरमैन हरप्रीत सिंह ने कहा कि अधिकारियों ने प्राइवेट माफिया या अवैध बसों की तरफ ध्यान देने की बजाए विभाग को बंद करने की साजिश रच रहे हैं। उन्होंने मांग की कि गलत रिपोर्ट करने वाले इंस्पेक्टरों के खिलाफ विभाग द्वारा कार्रवाई की जाए और कंडक्टर साथी की रिपोर्ट रद्द करके उसको तुरंत ड्यूटी पर बहाल किया जाए। अगर ऐसा नहीं किया गया तो पूरा पंजाब बंद कर संघर्ष तेज किया जाएगा। धरने में सेक्रेटरी हरजीत सिंह, कैशियर राज कुमार, राजिंदर सिंह, सौरव सैनी, गौरव कुमार, बलदेव सिंह, मनप्रीत सिंह फाजिल्का, उड़ीक चंद, जगदीप सिंह जीरा शामिल थे।

काम पर लौटे पनबस कर्मी
पनबस कांट्रेक्ट वर्कर्स यूनियन के प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष मनप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि उनकी यूनियन के पदाधिकारियों की पंजाब रोडवेज के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर परनीत सिंह के साथ हुई बैठक में डिप्टी डायरेक्टर ने बताया कि पनबस के कंडक्टर अमरीक सिंह की हुई नाजायज रिपोर्ट की इनक्वायरी लगा दी है। डिप्टी डायरेक्टर का कहना है कि जल्द ही उक्त कर्मचारी को बहाल कर दिया जाएगा। सायं 5 बजे के बाद हड़ताल समाप्त होते हीे कर्मचारी काम पर लौट आए।

