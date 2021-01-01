पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संचालन:11 को भंग हो जाएगा कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड, सीईओ के अलावा एक मनोनीत मैंबर करेंगे संचालन

फिरोजपुर3 घंटे पहले
11 फरवरी को छावनी परिषद का कार्यकाल पूरा होने जा रहा है। इसके बाद छावनी परिषद के अध्यक्ष और सीईओ के अलावा सरकार की तरफ से मनोनीत मैंबर ही बोर्ड परिषद का संचालन करेंगे। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा एक मैंबर मनोनीत किया जाना है। मैंबर मनोनीत होने के चाहवान लोगों ने अपनी गोटियां फिट करनी शुरू कर दी हैं। सदस्य बनने के चाहवानों द्वारा रक्षा मंत्रालय के उच्चाधिकारियों से लेकर बड़े स्तर के नेताओं तक पहुंच बनाई जा रही है। फरवरी 2020 में पार्षदों का 5 वर्ष का कार्यकाल पूरा होने के बाद रक्षा मंत्रालय द्वारा दो बार कार्यकाल बढ़ाया गया था।

पार्टी सिंबल पर नहीं होते बोर्ड के चुनाव- कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड के चुनाव पार्टी सिंबल पर नहीं होते लेकिन राजनीति यहां भी हावी होने के कारण प्रत्याशी राजनीतिक पार्टियों का सहारा लेकर ही इन चुनावों के मैदान में उतरते हैं। 11 जनवरी 2015 में हुए चुनावों में छावनी परिषद के 8 वार्डों में से 5 वार्डों में अकाली दल समर्थित, दो में भाजपा व एक में कांग्रेस समर्थित प्रत्याशी की जीत हुई थी और सुरिंद्र सिंह बब्बू बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष बने थे। वर्ष 2017 में राज्य में सत्ता परिवर्तन के बाद कुछ पार्षदों कांग्रेस का दामन थामा और सपना तायल को बोर्ड का उपाध्यक्ष चुना गया था।

नियमों के अनुसार करेंगे कार्रवाई : सीईओ
सीईओ प्रोमिला जयसवाल ने कहा कि 11 फरवरी को छावनी परिषद के पार्षदों का कार्यकाल खत्म हो जाएगा । इसके बाद आगे चुनाव होना है या फिर मनोनीत सदस्य नियुक्त करना है इस बारे उन्हें अभी कोई सूचना नहीं है। रक्षा मंत्रालय के नियमों मुताबिक भी जो भी आगे करना होगा, उसी अनुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। कैंटोनमेंट की जानकारी रखने वाले एक सिविलियन को बोर्ड का सदस्य बना दिया जाता है जोकि जनता की समस्याओं को उठाता है।

