मामला दर्ज:लड़की को विवाह का झांसा दे भगाने वाले युवक सहित 4 के खिलाफ केस

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
लड़की नाबालिग होने के कारण उसके परिवार द्वारा विवाह के बारे मना करने पर लड़की को एक युवक अपने पारिवारिक सदस्यों की मदद से भगा कर ले गया। थाना मक्खू की पुलिस ने युवक सहित चार लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

जांच अधिकारी एएसआई सतनाम सिंह ने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता पिता ने बयान दिया कि गुरलाल सिंह निवासी जिला मोगा के परिवार ने गुरलाल सिंह के लिए उससे उसकी लड़की का रिश्ता मांगा था परन्तु लड़की नाबालिग होने के कारण उनको मना कर दिया और कहा कि लड़की बालिग होगी तो वह इसके बारे में विचार करेंगे।

इसी के चलते 4-5 नवंबर की रात उनकी लड़की घर से कहीं चली गई। जब उन्होंने बेटी की तलाश की तो पता चला कि गुरलाल सिंह अपनी माता, बहन, बहनोई की मदद से उसकी बेटी को बहला फुसला विवाह का झांसा देकर अपने साथ ले गया है। पुलिस ने शिकायतकर्ता के बयान पर युवक सहित चारों के खिलाफ 363,366-ए,120-बी आईपीसी के तहत थाना मक्खू में मामला दर्ज कर आगामी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

