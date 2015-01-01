पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:मारपीट के दो मामलों में 11 पर केस दर्ज

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
थाना ममदोट के अधीन गांव सेठा वाला हिठाड़ के निवासी हरमेश सिंह पुत्र शमशेर सिंह ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में आरोप लगाया है कि उसके गांव निवास सुखविंदर सिंह पुत्र जसवंत सिंह और उसके परिवार वाले घर के बाहर खड़े होने को लेकर उससे झगड़ा करते रहते थे। इसी के चलते सुखविंदर सिंह ने अपने पिता, बलविंदर सिंह पुत्र महिंदर सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह उसकी पत्नी कैलाश कौर उसके लड़के अमरजीत सिंह को साथ लेकर उसकी और उसके परिवार की मारपीट करके घायल कर दिया जो उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल ममदोट में भर्ती है।

हवालदार गहिना राम ने बताया कि शिकायत के आधार पर उक्त सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। दूसरे मामले में गांव कासू बेगू के निवासी रशपाल सिंह पुत्र जीवन सिंह ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में आरोप लगाया है कि उनके पड़ोस में रहने वाले जीता सिंह अपने भाई मुख्तयार सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह और दो अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के साथ उसके भाई दरबारा सिंह को मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया। एएसआई बलवीर सिंह ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

