आरोप:दुकान से गल्ला छीनकर ले जाने के आरोप में 5 पर केस

मुक्तसरएक घंटा पहले
दुकानदार से गल्ला छीनकर ले जाने के आरोप में थाना लक्खेवाली की पुलिस ने दो नामजद व तीन अज्ञात व्यक्तियों पर केस दर्ज किया है। रमेश कुमार वासी मुक्तसर ने बताया कि शाम करीब साढ़े 7 बजे दो बाइक पर पांच युवक आए और डरा धमकाकर गल्ला छीन लिया जिसमें 2620 रुपए। पुलिस ने लवप्रीत सिंह वासी गांव चिबडांवाली, मनदीप सिंह वासी गांव लुंडेवाला व तीन अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज किया है।

