जागरूकता बेअसर धुआं-धुआं जिंदगी:पराली जलाने के मामले 3 गुना बढ़े, कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ गुस्से में हैं किसान, इसलिए अिधकारी खेत तक नहीं पहुंच रहे

फिरोजुपर2 घंटे पहले
  • 5 वैन चलाईं, पटवारी और नोडल अधिकारी भी कर रहे जागरूक, फिर भी जलाई जा रही पराली

सरकार विभिन्न प्रयासों के तहत किसानों को पराली न जलाने के लिए जागरूक और प्रेरित कर रही है पर किसानों पर इन सबका कोई असर नहीं दिख रहा। हर वर्ष आग लगाने की घटनाएं कम होने की बजाय बढ़ रही हैं। गत वर्ष की बात करें तो 29 अक्टूबर तक जिले में 1500 जगहों पर पराली को आग लगाई गई थी पर इस बार अभी तक एक हजार से अधिक हो गई है। गत वर्ष अक्टूबर अंत तक 2268 खेतों में धान की पराली को आग लगाई थी जिसमें 27 किसानों पर कार्रवाई की गई थी। वर्ष 2018 में 917 खेतों में आग लगाई गई थी जिनमें ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल द्वारा 2.5 लाख रुपये जुर्माना किया गया था।

किसान बोले...जमीन में मिक्स करने का खर्च ज्यादा, सरकार करे प्रबंध

अवतार सिंह, गुरमेल सिंह, सोहन लाल, सुरजीत, विक्रम सहित विभिन्न किसानों का कहना है कि धान की पराली को जमीन में मिक्स करने में बहुत खर्च हो जाता है। ऐसे में किसान और खर्च बढ़ाने की स्थिति में नहीं है। सरकार कोई प्रबंधक करे किसान खुद पराली को आग नहीं लगाना चाहते।

होगी कार्रवाई -वायु प्रदूषण कंटोल बोर्ड के उपमंडल अभियंता गुरमीत सिंह ने बताया कि पराली को आग लगाने के मामलों मंे बोर्ड की ओर से संबंधित विभागों के साथ मिल कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। हर गांव में कर्मचारियों की तैनाती की गई है कि अगर पराली को आग लगाने की घटना सामने आए तो उसकी तुरंत रिपोर्ट करें ताकि बनती कार्रवाई की जा सके।

कृषि यंत्र पर दी गई है किसानों को सब्सिडी, फिर भी जला रहे पराली

जिला कृषि अधिकारी डॉ. हरमेल सिंह बताया कि पराली आग न लगाने के लिए किसानों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। पराली को खेत में मिक्स करने के लिए विभिन्न प्रकार के कृषि यंत्र भी सब्सिडी पर दिए गए हैं।

किसान आंदोलन से डरे हैं अधिकारी

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पास किए गए तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों का लामबंद होना कहीं न कहीं अधिकारियों के लिए भय बना हुआ है। किसानों पर कार्रवाई करके अधिकारी जले पर नमक छिड़कने के मूड में नहीं हैं।

एक्यूआई सामान्य से ऊपर

प्रदूषण क्वालिटी

अच्छा 0-50

नार्मल 51-100 फिरोजपुर 300-325

एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 300 से अधिक होने पर मनुष्य के लिए होती है हानिकारक।

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 1 करोड़ का जुर्माना व 5 साल की सजा

केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए एक अध्यादेश जारी कर सख्त सजा का प्रावधान किया। निर्धारित क्षेत्र में प्रदूषण फैलाया तो 1 करोड़ रुपए तक का जुर्माना और 5 साल की सजा हो सकती है। इस आशय के जारी किए अध्यादेश को राष्ट्रपति ने मंजूरी दे दी।

