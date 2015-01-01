पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेकिंग:गिद्दड़बाहा में पटाखों की दुकानों पर चेकिंग, निर्धारित जगहों पर तय समय पर ही बेचने की हिदायत

गिद्दड़बाहा2 घंटे पहले
दिवाली पर पटाखों की बिक्री प्रशासन द्वारा निर्धारित स्थान पर करवाने के लिए एसडीएम ओम प्रकाश ने टीम गठित की थी। मंगलवार को टीम के एसएचओ अंग्रेज सिंह और नायब तहसीलदार जतिंदरपाल सिंह ढिल्लों ने पुलिस कर्मचारी के साथ शहर में मार्च किया और पटाखों की दुकानों पर चेकिंग की।

एसएचओ अंग्रेज सिंह और नायब तहसीलदार जतिंदरपाल सिंह ढिल्लों ने बताया कि पटाखा व्यापारियों को हिदायत की कि वे प्रशासन द्वारा निर्धारित जगहों पर तय समय के अनुसार ही पटाखे बेचें। उन्होंने बताया कि जिन व्यक्तियों को जिला प्रशासन ने लाइसेंस जारी किए है, वे ही पटाखे बेच सकते हैं।

इनके अलावा अगर कोई भी व्यक्ति पटाखे बेचता पाया गया तो उसके खिलाफ बनती कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस मौके पर एसआई गुरदीप सिंह, एएसआई हरनेक सिंह, एएसआई सरबजीत सिंह सहित बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

फेस्टीवल पर पटाखे चलाने के लिए समय निर्धारित, उल्लंघन करने पर होगी कार्रवाई

मुक्तसर. डिप्टी कमिश्नर एमके अराविंद कुमार ने कहा कि मुक्तसर जिले की हद में पंजाब व हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के आदेशानुसार दीपावली वाले दिन रात्रि शाम 8 से 10 बजे तक पटाखे चलाए जाएं। इसके अलावा 30 नवंबर को गुरपर्व वाले दिन सुबह 4 से सुबह 5 बजे तक व रात्रि 9 से 10 बजे तक ही पटाखे चलाए जाएं। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट के आदेशानुसार क्रिसमस और नववर्ष की पूर्व संध्या पर रात्रि 11.55 से सुबह 12.30 तक ही पटाखे चलाए जाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस समय से पहले या बाद में पटाखे चलाने पर पूर्ण पाबंदी होगी। इन आदेशों का उल्लंघन करने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि सुरक्षित त्योहार मनाएं।

