तीन वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म:पिता के दुष्कर्म की पीड़ित बच्ची का बाल अधिकार रक्षा टीम ने हाल जाना

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले के एक गांव में बीते दिन एक कलयुगी बाप ने अपनी तीन वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। इस संबंध में राज्य बाल अधिकार रक्षा के चेयरमैन राजिंदर सिंह और बाल अधिकार रक्षा आयोग के प्रदेश उप निदेशक राजिंदर सिंह गिल सोमवार को यहां के सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचे।

उन्होंने पीड़ित बच्ची के परिजनों से बातचीत की और उनके साथ हमदर्दी जताई। उन्होंने भरोसा दिलाया कि उनकी हर संभव मदद की जाएगी। उन्होंने जिला अधिकारियों से हो रही कार्रवाई के बारे में जानकारी भी ली। चेयरमैन राजिंदर सिंह ने बच्ची के परिजनों से मिलने के बाद अधिकारियों से मीटिंग की और निर्देश दिए कि कार्रवाई में ढिलाई न बरतें और कार्रवाई अतिशीघ्र पूरी करें। चेयरमैन ने अधिकारियों को जिला लीगल सर्विस अथॉरिटी के सचिव से तालमेल करके बच्ची को मुआवजा दिलवाने के निर्देश भी दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी एनजीओ से तालमेल करके बच्ची की मां की हर संभव सहायता दी जाए। इस मौके पर एडीसी राजदीप कौर, एसपी एच बलबीर सिंह, डीएसपी बरजिंदर सिंह, जिला प्रोग्राम अफसर रत्नदीप संधू, जिला बाल सुरक्षा अफसर सीमा रानी मौजूद थीं।

नाबालिग के साथ दुष्कर्म, युवक नामजद

नाबालिग लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म करने के आरोप में थाना सदर फिरोजपुर की पुलिस ने एक व्यक्ति खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस को दिए बयान में पीड़ित लड़की ने बताया कि 7 नवंबर को देर रात जब बाथरूम करने के लिए उठी तो घर के बाहर हार्न व पटाखे चलने की आवाज सुनकर उसने घर का दरवाजा खोल कर देखा तो बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल पर युवराज, जिसको वह पहले से जानती है उसको जबरदस्ती अपने मोटरसाइकिल पर बैठा कर अपने घर के पास खाली प्लाट में बने वाले कमरे में ले गया। जहां उसने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। जांच अधिकारी सब इंस्पेक्टर अश्वनी कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने शिकायतकर्ता के बयान पर आरोपी के खिलाफ आईपीसी की विभिन्न धाराओं सहित पास्को एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज करके आगे कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

