शिक्षा विभाग ने बाल मैगजीन उमंग जारी की:पंजाबी सभ्याचार को प्रफुल्लित करने के लिए बाल मैगजीन ‘उमंग’ जारी

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
पंजाबी साहित्य और पंजाबी सभ्याचार को प्रफुल्लित करने के लिए प्रयत्नशील शिक्षा विभाग ने बाल मैगजीन उमंग जारी की है। जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अफसर राजीव छाबड़ा ने बताया विभाग द्वारा पंजाब के इतिहास, विरसे, पंजाबी मां -बोली के महत्व से विद्यार्थियों को जानकार करवाने के लिए ‘पंजाब दिवस’ को समर्पित स्कूलों में शैक्षिक मुकाबले करवाए जाते हैं।

विभाग के सरकारी स्कूलों की तरफ से इस बार भी यह पृथक प्रयास किया जा रहा है, जिसके अधीन सरकारी प्राथमिक स्कूल लूंबड़ीवाला की तरफ से पंजाबी विरसे और पंजाबी मां -बोली को प्रफुल्लित करने के लिए बाल मैगजीन ‘उमंग’ सचिव स्कूल शिक्षा कृष्ण कुमार ने ऑनलाइन जारी की। इस बाल मैगजीन के संपादक जसविंदर कौर और सह संपादक तलविंदर सिंह ने बताया इस के साथ विद्यार्थियों में पंजाबी साहित्य के प्रति लग्न बढ़ेगी और उनको अपनी मौलिक रचनाओं जैसे कविताएं, कहानियां, लेख, साहित्यक नमूनों पेश करने साथ-साथ अपने कीमती विचार पेश करने का भी मौका मिलेगा।

इसके साथ उनके व्यक्तित्व का विकास होगा। अध्यापक कोविड 19 बीमारी कारण भी अपने विद्यार्थियों के साथ जुड़े रहे और उन्होंने अंदर साहित्यक कलाओं का भी विकास किया और मनोबल बढ़ाए रखा है। सुखविंदर सिंह उप जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अफसर ने कहा कि शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा हर साल नवंबर महीने को पंजाबी बोली को समर्पित करते हुए हर स्कूल की तरफ से नवंबर महीने में हाथ लिखित मैगजीन जारी की जाती रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार भी अलग अलग जिलों के में स्कूल प्रमुख और अध्यापक अपने-अपने स्कूल का पंजाबी मातृभाषा को समर्पित ऑनलाइन मैगजीन जारी कर रहे हैं।

