पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डॉ. बीआर अंबेडकर स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम:पोस्ट मैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम शुरू करने पर सीएम का जताया आभार

मल्लांवाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कांग्रेस एससी सेल के प्रदेश महासचिव राहुल खोखर ने मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह का डॉ. बीआर अंबेडकर स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम शुरू करने पर धन्यवाद किया। उन्होंने कहा इस स्कीम के तहत तीन लाख एससी विद्यार्थियों को 550 करोड़ रुपया वजीफा दिया जाएगा।

प्रदेश का कोई भी विद्यार्थी इस वजीफे जिससे वंचित नहीं रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा की केंद्र सरकार की ओर से हर वर्ष हर एक स्टेट को 800 करोड़ रुपए एससी विद्यार्थियों के सहायता के लिए यहां भेजती थी मगर अफसोस की बात है कि वह भी बंद कर दी गई है।

राहुल खोखर ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार ने स्कीम में 550 करोड़ रुपए देकर तीन लाख एससी विद्यार्थियों की आर्थिक मदद की है। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार पंजाब विरोधी है, पंजाब के हितों में कोई काम नहीं कर रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें