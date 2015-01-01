पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सहायता:गरीब व जरूरतमंदों की सहायता के लिए गांव-गांव बननी चाहिए कमेटियां : काका बराड़

गांव सराएनागा निवासी नछत्तर सिंह गत दिनों अचानक अपनी संसारिक यात्रा पूरी करते हुए गुरु चरणों में जा बिराजे थे। जिनकी आत्मिक शांति के लिए पाठ का भोग स्थानीय गुरुद्वारा साहिब में डाला गया। इस मौके पहुंचे आम आदमी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता व मानव भलाई संस्था के अध्यक्ष जगदीप सिंह काका बराड़ ने परिवार की हालत को देखते हुए 30 हजार रुपए की सहायता राशि देकर आर्थिक मदद की। इस मौके पर नछत्तर सिंह को श्रद्धा के फूल भेंट करते जगदीप सिंह काका बराड़ ने कहा कि नछत्तर सिंह ने अपने पूरे जीवन दौरान सच्ची सुची कमाई करके अपने परिवार का पालन पोषण किया। उन्होंने कहा कि हालांकि उनके जाने की कोई आयु नहीं थी परन्तु कुदरत का नियम है वह मानना ही पड़ेगा। नछत्तर सिंह के तीन बेटियां व एक बेटा है उन्होंने अपने परिवार व बच्चों की संभाल करते कभी भी उन्हें गरीबी का अहसास नहीं होने दिया।

