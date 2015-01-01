पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेप के आरोपी टीचर का जेल में सुसाइड का मामला:रेप के आरोप में फंसाकर शिकायतकर्ता पैसे के लिए कर रहे थे ब्लैकमेल, लड़की की मां, सहेली समेत तीन पर केस

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • आरोपी की पत्नी ने सुसाइड नोट के आधार पर जांच दायक की थी याचिका
  • पत्नी बोली... आरोपी केस खत्म करने के लिए मांग रहे थे पैसे
  • 13 जुलाई 2019 का मामला टीचर के घर ट्यूशन पढ़ने आई लड़की ने रेप करने का लगाया था आरोप

13 जुलाई 2019 को जिला जेल मुक्तसर में दुष्कर्म के आरोप में बंद रिटायर्ड अध्यापक त्रिलोचन सिंह द्वारा खुदकुशी करने के मामले ने उस समय नया मोड़ ले लिया, जब थाना सदर मुक्तसर की पुलिस ने पंजाब व हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों के अनुसार दो महिलाओं सहित तीन लोगों के खिलाफ आत्महत्या करने के लिए मजबूर करने के आरोप में मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार त्रिलोचन सिंह प्राइवेट स्कूल टीचर था घर में ट्यूशन पढ़ाने का काम भी करता था। एक छात्रा ने त्रिलाेचन पर दुष्कर्म के आरोप लगाए थे जिसके आधार पर थाना सिटी मुक्तसर पुलिस ने उनके खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया था और त्रिलाेचन काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। जेल में त्रिलोचन ने 11 पन्नाें का सुसाइड नाेट लिखकर खुदकुशी कर लिया था। इस खुदकुशी नोट के आधार पर स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई न करने पर त्रिलोचन की पत्नी परमजीत कौर ने पंजाब व हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में एक रिट दाखिल कर दी।

जांच के लिए बनाई गई थी स्पेशल टीम

कोर्ट के आदेश पर एक स्पेशल इनवेस्टीगेशन टीम का गठन किया गया जिसमें शामिल राजपाल सिंह हुंदल कप्तान पुलिस (इनवेस्टीगेशन), हेमंत कुमार शर्मा उपकप्तान पुलिस (स) मुक्तसर व प्रेमनाथ मुख्य अधिकारी थाना सदर मुक्तसर की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर थाना सदर की पुलिस ने खुदकुशी नोट में दर्ज पुलिस ने बलात्कार का आरोप लगाने वाली उक्त लड़की की मां, एक 12वीं की छात्रा व अवतार सिंह मिस्त्री के खिलाफ धारा 306, 34 आईपीसी अधीन मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई को त्रिलाेचन सिंह के घर में खुशी का माहौल है। क्योंकि उनको इंसाफ मिला है। उनके पति की आत्मा को शांति मिलेगी।

त्रिलोचन सिंह के सुसाइड नोट में लिखा था

60 साल का बुजुर्ग हूं, ब्लड प्रेशर, शुगर भी है, ऐसा घिनौना काम नहीं कर सकता, सब आरोप गलत हैं

त्रिलोचन ने अपने सुसाइड नोट मेंं लिखा था कि एक लड़की उसके पास ट्यूशन पढ़ने आती थी और उसने एक माह ट्यूशन फीस भी नहीं दी थी। जबकि उसने त्रिलोचन सिंह के खिलाफ लिखवाई एफआईआर में लिखा था कि वह 4 माह ट्यूशन पढ़ी है जबकि वह उसके पास 3 साल से ट्यूशन पढ़ रही थी। उक्त लड़की +1 क्लास मेंं उसके पास फीजिक्स व मैथ का ट्यूशन पढ़ने के लिए आई, जिसकी 12000 हजार फीस में से महज उसने 5000 हजार ही दी थी। उन्होंने सुसाइड नोट में लिखा कि उक्त लड़की के साथ एक 20 वर्षीय लड़का भी ट्यूशन पढ़ने के लिए आया था, जोकि एक दुकानदार था और उक्त लड़की का दोस्त था, जिसको उसने वापस भेज दिया। उसने अपने सुसाइड नोट मेंं उक्त लड़की पर कई और भी आरोप लगाए और उक्त घटनाओं की इंक्वायरी करने के बात लिखी।

उसने लिखा कि एक दिन वह ट्यूशन से फ्री होकर अपने बेडरूम में लेटा हुआ था जबकि दूसरे बच्चे ट्यूशन पढ़ने के लिए दूसरे कमरे में बैठे थे। उसके खिलाफ यह साजिश एक योजना के तहत हो रही थी वह 60 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग जोकि शुगर व ब्लड प्रेशर का मरीज है जब उसके 20 बच्चे ट्यूशन पढ़ रहे हो तो वह नाबालिग लड़की के साथ कैसे गलत हरकत कर सकता है। उक्त परिवार ने कई लोगों के थ्रू राजीनामे का दबाव बनाया और बाद में उसे धमकाया। वह अपनी पत्नी को और रोते हुए नहीं देख सकता और वह उनके बेटे की पीएचडी जरूर पूरी करवाए। गांव मद्रसा के अवतार सिंह मिस्त्री ने भी उसके साथ 10 लाख रूपए की ठगी मारी है। अंत में उसने अपनी मौत के लिए उक्त लड़की मां, एक ओर छात्रा व अवतार सिंह मिस्त्री को जिम्मेवार ठहराया। पुलिस ने जांच के बाद सभी आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई कर दी है।

लड़की की मां किसी को अपने जाल में फंसाकर उसको कनाडा भेजना चाहती थी

त्रिलोचन सिंह के सुसाइड नोट के अनुसार सबकुछ उक्त लड़की की मां के कहने पर होता था। उक्त लड़की की मां का निशाना किसी को अपने जाल में फंसा लड़की को कनाडा भेजने का था। लड़की की मां ने ब्याज पर पैसे लिए थे और ट्यूशन की फीस 13000 रुपए भी नहीं दी, जिसके बाद उसने लड़की को ट्यूशन पढ़ाने से मनाकर दिया, परंतु उसकी मां द्वारा मिन्नतें करने पर दोबारा उसे ट्यूशन पढ़ाना शुरू कर दिया।

आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई होने से मिली तसल्ली

याचिकाकर्ता परमजीत कौर ने बताया कि उनके पति त्रिलोचन सिंह को एक साजिश के तहत पैसे वसूलने के लिए फंसाया गया था जिसका तनाव न झेलते हुए उनको खुदकुशी करने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा। उन्होंने पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा की कार्रवाई पर तसल्ली का प्रकटावा करते जिला पुलिस मुखी से मांग की कि इस मामले को ओर गहराई से जांचते आरोपियों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार करके अदालत में पेश किया जाए ताकि पीड़ित परिवार को इंसाफ मिल सके। लड़की ने आरोप लगाया था कि 11 अप्रैल 2019 को त्रिलोचन सिंह ने उसे कोठी की नीचली मंजिल पर बुलाया एक कमरे में ले गया और धक्के से उसके साथ बलात्कार किया, जिस पर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए त्रिलोचन सिंह के खिलाफ धारा 376 आईपीसी व 3/4 पोस्को एक्ट 2012 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर त्रिलोचन सिंह को जेल भेज दिया।

