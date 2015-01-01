पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन शिकायत:सरकारी विभागों से संबंधित शिकायतें ऑनलाइन की जा सकती हैं दाखिल

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
सरकारी विभागों से संबंधित लोगों की शिकायतों का समय सिर हल करने के लिए सरकार की तरफ से एक नया पोर्टल पीजीआरएस (जन शिकायत निवारण प्रणाली) शुरू किया गया है। इस संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए डिप्टी कमिश्नर गुरपाल सिंह चाहल ने बताया कि लोगों की शिकायतों के हल के लिए प्रशासनिक सुधारों और जनतक शिकायतें विभाग की तरफ से पीजीआरएस वेब पोर्टल विकसित किया गया है और यह पोर्टल अलग-अलग विभागों के साथ जोड़ा गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि लोग अब सरकारी विभागों से संबंधित अपनी शिकायतें connect.punjab.gov.in वेबसाइट पर दाखिल करवा सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि लोग इस वेबसाइट पर अपनी रजिस्ट्रेशन (नाम समेत मोबाइल नंबर) करवाकर किसी भी सरकारी विभाग के साथ संबंधित शिकायत दाखिल कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि शिकायत दाखिल होने के बाद शिकायतकर्ता अपना स्टेटस आनलाइन चैक कर सकेगा और प्रक्रिया के हर पड़ाव पर उसे एसएमएस के द्वारा भी सूचना मिलती रहेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस पोर्टल के द्वारा समाबद्ध ढंग के साथ शिकायत का निपटारा किया जाएगा। उन्होंने लोगों को इस पोर्टल का अधिक से अधिक लाभ लेने की अपील भी की।

