कार्यक्रम:अंध विद्यालय के हाल में फर्श का काम पूरा करवाने का दिया भरोसा

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
दिवाली के उपलक्ष्य में अंध विद्यालय में कार्यक्रम करवाया गया। मुख्यातिथि डिप्टी कमिश्नर गुरपाल सिंह चाहल ने समाज सेवी संस्थाओं के सहयोग से नेत्रहीन लोगों को फल, मिठाइयां व अन्य जरूरी सामान बांटा। उन्होंने अंध विद्यालय के प्रबंधकों की मांग पर हाल में फर्श के काम को पूरा करवाने को मदद करने का विश्वास दिया। उन्होंने शहरवासियों को दिवाली की मुबारकबाद दी। इस दौरान अंध विद्यालय की प्रशासनिक समिति के अधिकारी अशोक गुप्ता, हरीश मोंगा, रमेश सेठी, रेडक्रास के सचिव अशोक बहल, डाॅ. सतिंदर सिंह, अभिषेक अरोड़ा, विपुल नारंग, सूरज मेहता, अवतार सिंह, पूर्ण चंद, गगन, मनप्रीत कौर, मोहित बांसल, सोहन सोढी, सुनील मोंगा और अभिषेक ग्रोवर विशेष तौर पर मौजूद थे। अंत में अशोक बहल ने मेहमानों का धन्यवाद किया।

