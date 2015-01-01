पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:मुक्तसर में बढ़े कोरोना केस, 9 दिनों में 214 पॉजिटिव, 8 लोगों की हुई मौत

मुक्तसर4 घंटे पहले
  • अब तक 3426 लोग आ चुके हैं पॉजिटिव, 82 लोगों की हो चुकी हैं मौतें

मुक्तसर जिले में एक बार फिर काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। अक्टूबर और नवंबर माह की बात करें ताे अक्टूबर में ताे एक समय ऐसा आया था कि मरीजाें की संख्या राेजाना एक-दाे पर पहुंच गई थी यह सिलसिला दशहरा तक चला, इसके बाद जैसे-जैसे ठंड ने अपना पैर पसारा मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ने लगी दिवाली से अब तक 9 दिनों में मरीजाें की संख्या 214 हो चुकी है और 9 लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। यह संख्या लोगों की लापरवाही के कारण बढ़ी है। बाजारों में निकलते समय लोग न तो मास्क लगा रहे हैं और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कर रहे हैं। रविवार को कोरोना से 1 मौत व्यक्ति की मौत हाे गई। जिले में अब मरने वालों की संख्या 82 हो गई है। जबकि 28 नए मरीज आने से पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 3426 हो गई है, जिनमें से 3117 मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर घर लौट गए है।

कोरोना के 18 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर लौटे घर

मुक्तसर जिले में 54615 मरीजों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं, जिनमें से 50670 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है, जबकि 360 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट आनी अभी बाकी है। रविवार को 18 मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर अपने घर लौट गए हैं। अब 226 मरीज एक्टिव हैं। सिविल सर्जन ने लोगों से अपील की है कि घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क जरूर जगाएं।

