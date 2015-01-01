पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना फतेह:मोहन के उताड़ और मोहन के हिठाड़ में पहुंची कोरोना फतेह जागरूकता वैन

गुरु हरसहाए2 घंटे पहले
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. विनोद सरीन और डॉ. बलवीर कुमार सीनियर मेडिकल अधिकारी सीएचसी गुरु हरसहाए के दिशा निर्देशों के तहत कोरोना फतेह मुहिम के तहत जागरूकता वैन को ब्लाक के अलग-अलग गांव मोहन के उताड़ और मोहन के हिठाड़ में लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए सेहत विभाग की टीम द्वारा ले जाया गया। जहां डॉ. सतिंदर पाल मेडिकल अधिकारी की अगुवाई में आम जनता को कोरोना महामारी संबंधी जागरूक किया गया और कोविड-19 के 25 सैंपल लए गए। इस वैन में जागरूकता के लिए आईईसी मटीरियल और एलईडी लगाई गई है जो कि लोगों के लिए अकर्षण का केंद्र बनी।

इस मौके पर आम जनता को संबोधन करते हुए डॉ. सतिंदर पाल ने जानकारी दी कि सरकार की हिदायतों की पालना करते हुए मास्क लगाकर रखें, समाजिक दूरी बनाकर रखें, बार-बार हाथ धोएं, भीड़ वाले इलाके में जाने से गुरेज करे व अन्य और बिना डरे घबराए सैंपल दें। इस मौके पर बिक्की कौर बीईई ने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा यह टेस्ट बिल्कुल निशुल्क किया जा रहा है। अगर आपकी रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आती है तो आपको घर

में ही एकांतवास कर दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा कोरोना फतह किट भी माेहैया करवाई जाएगी। जिस में जरूरतमंद दवाईयां, मास्क, सैनिटाइजर व अन्य उपलब्ध है। इस मौके पर चिमन सिंह एसआई, राज कुमार एमएलटी, डॉ. नेहा शास्त्री, वरिंदर सिंह सीएचओ, जगतार सिंह, अमित कुमार, मनजीत सिंह, गुरदियाल कौर एएनएम, रमनदीप कौर एएनएम, आशा वर्कर और गांव निवासी मौजूद थे।

