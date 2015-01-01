पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड अपडेट:कोरोना संक्रमण से दो लोगों की मौत 23 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए

मुक्तसर/फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुक्तसर जिले में अब भी 150 और फिरोजपुर में हैं 88 एक्टिव केस

मुक्तसर जिले और फिरोजपुर में मंगलवार को कोरोना वायरस से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। अब तक जिले मुक्तसर में कोरोना से 70 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। अब तक 3161 पॉजिटिव मरीज पाए गए हैं, जिनमें से 2941 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। डॉ. एचएन सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में मंगलवार को कोरोना से 19 नए केस आए हैं। इनमें 6 मुक्तसर, 7 मलोट, 4 गिद्दड़बाहा, 1 रहूड़ियांवाली, 1 सरांवा बोदलां से संबंधित है।

मंगलवार को 19 मरीज स्वास्थ्य होकर अपने घर चले गए हैं। जिले में अब भी 150 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में कुल 50730 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें से 46779 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है और 681 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आनी अभी बाकी है।

वहीं, फिरोजपुर में मंगलवार को जिले में 4 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आने से अब जिले में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 4256 हो गई है । वहीं फिरोजशाह निवासी 65 वर्षीय एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव वृद्ध की मौत हो गई । अब जिले में कुल 4256 मरीजों में से 4040 मरीज रिकवर होकर घरों को लौट चुके हैं तो 128 की मौत हो चुकी है।

इसके चलते अब जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 88 हो गई है । जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से अब तक 54 हजार 379 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं जिसमें से 49 हजार 123 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आ चुकी है । अब जिले में एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या 88 है।

