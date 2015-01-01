पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण:डेयरी विकास विभाग में ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण के लिए काउंसलिंग 26 को

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • सात दिसंबर से शुरू हो जाएंगे पैसेंजर

कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण जहां देश की अर्थ व्यवस्था पर बुरा प्रभाव पड़ा है वहीं सरकारी गतिविधियों में भी रुकावट आई है। सामाजिक दूरी और जलसा न करने दे नियमों के चलते डेयरी विकास विभाग की तरफ से चलाए जा रहे प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम पर भी इसका प्रभाव पड़ा है। इस रुकावट को तोड़ने के लिए अब डेयरी विकास विभाग सात दिसंबर से दूध उत्पादकों और डेयरी फार्मरों को घर पर बैठे ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण देने के लिए अगला बैच शुरू किया जा रहा है। जिसकी काउंसलिंग 26 नवंबर को होगी।

डेयरी विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर रणदीप हांडा ने बताया कि इस ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण प्रोग्राम में दुधारू पशुओं की खरीद से लेकर रख रखाव, खुराक, नसल सुधार, सांभ संभाल और सभ्यक मंडीकरन की नवीनतम तकनीकों के बारे जानकारी दी जाएगी। उन्होंने समूह दूध उत्पादकों और डेयरी फार्मरों से अपील की कि वे अपने आप को प्रशिक्षण प्रोग्राम में दाखिल करवा कर विभाग की तरफ से दी जाने वाली सहूलतों जैसे पशु खरीदने के लिए कर्जे की सुविधा, पशुओं के सभ्यक सैड, सिंगल रो फोडर हारवेस्टर, सेल्फ प्रोपेलड फौरेज कटर, आटोमैटिक मिल्क डिसपेंसिंग यूनिट, आटोमेटिक साइलेज बेलर कम रैपर मशीन की खरीद और सब्सिडी की सुविधा का अधिक से अधिक लाभ उठाएं।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिले से संबंधित बेरोजगार नौजवान लड़के और लड़कियां जिनकी उम्र 18 से 50 साल के बीच हो, कम से कम पांचवीं पास हो और गांव के रहने वाला हो वह डेयरी फार्मिंग अपना कर स्व रोजगार प्राप्त करना चाहते हैं, वे दफ्तर डिप्टी डाॅयरेक्टर डेयरी ब्लाक ए, कमरा नंबर 3-4 में सपंर्क कर सकते हैं।

