मारपीट:महिला से पिता के अवैध संबंधों का बेटी ने विराेध किया ताे रिश्तेदारों के साथ मिलकर की मारपीट

फिरोजपुर5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गांव जनेर में पिता के अवैध सबंधों का विरोध करने की रंजिश में पिता ने 6 रिश्तेदारों के साथ मिलकर लड़की की मारपीट कर उसे घायल कर दिया। घायल जशनप्रीत कौर पुत्री सरबजीत सिंह जोकि उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती है। पीड़िता ने बताया कि उसके पिता के किसी गलत महिला के साथ अवैध संबंध हैं जिसका उसकी ओर से व परिवार की तरफ से इसका विरोध करने के चलते पिता से विवाद रहता था और इसमें रिश्तेदार पिता की मदद करते थे।

इसी रंजिश के चलते उसके पिता ने अपने रिश्तेदार अनोख सिंह निवासी अक्कू वाला, हरमोहित सिंह पुत्र गुरविंद्र सिंह उसकी माता जसबीर कौर निवासी गांव तरफाजी जिला कपूरथला, गुरकमल सिंह उसके पिता अवतार सिंह उसकी माता हरजिंदर कौर निवासी गांव दौलतपुरा के साथ मिलकर उसकी मारपीट कर उसे घायल कर दिया व अन्य पारिवारिक सदस्यों के साथ हाथापाई की। इस मामले की जांच कर रहे एएसआई गुरमीत सिंह ने बताया कि पीड़िता की ओर से दी गई शिकायत के आधार पर उक्त सातों आरोपियों के खिलाफ आईपीसी की विभिन धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

