रोष:फिरोजपुर और गुरु हरसहाए में प्रदर्शन, श्रीराम का अपमान करने वालों के खिलाफ 302 का केस दर्ज करने की मांग

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • अमृतसर के मानांवाला गांव में भगवान श्रीराम का अपमान किए जाने के विरोध में हिंदू संगठनों ने जताया रोष

फिरोजपुर दशहरे के दिन मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्री रामचंद्र का अमृतसर के गांव मानांवाला में अपमान करने की घटना के विरोध में मंगलवार को विभिन्न हिंदू संगठनों ने फिरोजपुर और गुरु हरसहाए में धरना-प्रदर्शन किया। हिंदू संगठनों के लोगों ने प्रदर्शन के दौरान हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया। उन्होंने मांग की कि भगवान श्रीराम का अपमान करने वाले आरोपियों पर आईपीसी की धारा 302 के तहत कार्रवाई की जाए और घटनास्थल की वीडियो में दिख रहे सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया जाए।

फिरोजपुर में मंगलवार को छावनी की चुंगी नंबर 7 पर हिंदू संगठनों के सदस्यों ने श्री हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया गया। वहीं शहर के ऊधम सिंह चौक में प्रदर्शन कर आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की गई। हिंदू संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि दशहरे के दिन अमृतसर जिले के गांव मानावाला मे कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने हिंदुओं के अराध्य भगवान श्रीराम का पुतला बनाकर दहन किया, जिससे हिंदू समाज के लोगों की धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंची है।

इसके आक्रोश में 12 से 1 बजे तक हिंदू संगठनों ने श्री हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया। इस हनुमान चालीसा पाठ का सीधा-सीधा उद्देश्य है कि समाज में जो शरारती अंसर कुकर्म कर रहे हैंस उन पर प्रशासन जल्द कार्रवाई करे और समाज भी ऐसे लोगों का बहिष्कार करे जो हमारे देश की शांति को भंग करना चाहते है। प्रदर्शन के दौरान धार्मिक संगठनों के सदस्यों ने प्रण लिया कि इस तरह के शरारती तत्वों के खिलाफ हमेशा आवाज उठाते रहेंगे।

हिंदू नेताओं ने कहा कि भगवान श्रीराम जी के पुतले का दहन माफी योग्य अपराध नहीं है। भगवान श्रीराम का अपमान कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जा सकता। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि ऐसा काम करने वाले 30 से 40 दोषियों में से केवल 6 को ही गिरफ्तार किया गया है। प्रदेश सरकार बाकी के दोषियों को भी तुरंत गिरफ्तार कर कड़ी कार्रवाई करे। नेताओं ने कहा कि प्रदेश में सनातन धर्म का बार-बार अपमान किया जा रहा है। सनातन धर्म का अपमान करने वालों पर हत्या की धाराएं लगाई जाएं। आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 302 के तहत केस दर्ज किए जाएं।

गुरु हरसहाए. अमृतसर के गांव मानवाल में श्रीराम का अपमान करने वाले आरोपी पर कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार को बाला जी सेवा संघ, कावड़ सेवा संघ, धर्म जागरण कमेटी, अमरनाथ लंगर कमेटी व अन्य धार्मिक संस्थाओं के सदस्यों ने तहसील में धरना देकर प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने तहसीलदार नीलम रानी को मांगपत्र सौंपा। संस्थाओं के सदस्यों ने बताया कि दशहरे वाले दिन अमृतसर के गांव मानवाल में किसी शरारती तत्व ने श्रीराम का पुतला अग्निभेंट कर दिया, जिससे हिंदू संगठनों में रोष है। उन्होंने प्रशासन से मांग कि जल्द आरोपी को पकड़ कर उसके ऊपर सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए।

