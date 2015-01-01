पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेलवे:फिरोजपुर छावनी स्टेशन से 48 यात्रियों को लेकर रवाना हुई धनबाद एक्स., 12 मालगाड़ियां भी चलीं

फिरोजपुर10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानों के आंदोलन के चलते अंबाला में ही रुक जाती थी धनबाद एक्स., 69 दिनों के बाद फिरोजपुर पहुंची
  • सुरक्षा के लिए आरपीएफ और जीआरपी के जवान थे तैनात, कुछ ट्रेनों का बदला रूट

मंगलवार को सुबह 10 बजकर 35 मिनट पर 69 दिनों के बाद फिर छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन पर धनबाद एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की सीटी सुनाई दी व 42 यात्री अपने स्टेशन से चलकर फिरोजपुर छावनी स्टेशन पहुंचे। कई दिनों के बाद गाड़ी चलने से यात्रियों के चेहरे पर मुस्कान दिखाई दी तो वहीं कोरोना महामारी के भय के चलते यात्री मुंह पर मास्क पहनें दिखाई दिए।

वहीं यही ट्रेन शाम 4 बजकर 10 मिनट पर 48 यात्रियों को लेकर धनबाद स्टेशन के लिए रवाना हुई। सुबह छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन पर धनबाद एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को लेकर पहुंचे लोको पॉयलट का रेलवे कर्मचारियों ने स्वागत किया व पूरे स्टेशन परिसर में जीआरपी व आरपीएफ तो स्टेशन के बाहर पुलिस पुलिस के जवान तैनात रहे। वहीं इसके अलावा सोमवार रात्रि 12 बजे से लेकर मंगलवार सायं तक छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन से 12 मालगाड़ियां भी रवाना हुई जिसमें 3 लोडिड व 9 खाली मालगाड़िया शामिल हैं। सुबह 10 बजकर 35 मिनट पर छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहुुंची धनबाद एक्सप्रेस में 42 यात्री फिरोजपुर पहुंचे। इन यात्रियों में एक परिवार शाहजांहपुर से फिरोजपुर पहुंचा जोकि अप्रैल माह से फिरोजपुर आना चाहते थे मगर यात्रियों गाड़ियों के लाॅकडाउन के कारण बंद होने से नहीं पहुंच पाए। इसके अलावा एक अन्य यात्री लखनऊ से फिरोजपुर पहुंचा।

अंबाला के बाद यात्रियों को किराया खर्चकर बसों से आना पड़ता था फिरोजपुर

जंडियाला में किसान संघर्ष मोर्चे ने ट्रैक पर किया अवरोध, अमृतसर जाने वाली 6 गाड़ियां स्थगित
किसान संघर्ष मोर्चा द्वारा जंडियाला में मार्ग अवरोध करने के चलते फिरोजपुर मंडल की ओर से गाड़ियों को परिवर्तित मार्ग से वाया व्यास, तरनतारन, भगतांवाला से चलाए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। वहीं यह रूट सिंगल लाइन सेक्शन के साथ अधिकतम 50 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा स्पीड लिमिट होने के कारण वहां से सभी गाड़ियों का संचालन कर पाना संभव नहीं है। इसलिए रेल प्रशासन ने केवल दो जोड़ी मेल एक्सप्रेस गाड़ियां 02903/02904 गोल्डन टेम्पल मेल व 04649/04650 सरयू-यमुना एक्सप्रेस / 04673/04674 शहीद एक्सप्रेस को चलाने का निर्णय लिया है।

सिंगल रूट होने से 50 किमी की रफ्तार से चलाई जा रहीं गाड़ियां

फिरोजपुर पहुंचने पर यात्रियों में थी खुशी
यूपी के शाहजहांपुर चलकर अपनी पत्नी सुमिता शर्मा व बेटे के साथ फिरोजपुर पहुंचे संजीव कुमार ने कहा कि वह लॉकडाउन से पहले अपने गांव गए थे व अप्रैल माह में उन्हें फिरोजपुर वापस आना था। मगर लॉकडाउन के कारण रेलगाड़ियां बंद होने से वह वहीं फंस गए। इतने लंबे सफर में बच्चे के साथ अन्य किसी वाहन में सफर करना बहुत मुश्किल हो जाता है तो ट्रेन का सफर ही सबसे सुगम है। जैसे ही धनबाद एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के फिरोजपुर तक चलने की सूचना मिली उन्होंने तुरंत इसकी टिकट करवाई व फिरोजपुर पहुंचे हैं।
अरूण कुमार लखनऊ ने बताया कि वह बीते लंबेे समय से ट्रेन के चलने का इंतजार कर रहे थे व यहां अपने किसी कार्य से आए हैं । जैसे ही उन्हें धनबाद ट्रेन के चलने का पता चला तो उन्होंने टिकट करवाया व आज यहां पहुंच गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रेन बंद नहीं होनी चाहिए क्योंकि यह देश की लाईफ लाईन है। एक जिले, राज्य व देश को आपस में जोड़ने में ट्रेन का अहम योगदान हैं व एक दिन में लाखों मुसाफिर ट्रेन में सफर कर अपने गंत्वय पर पहुंचते हैं। नहीं ऑटो चॉलकों ने बताया कि ट्रेनें बंद होने चलते घर चलाना मुश्किल हो गया था लेकिन अब राहत मिली है।

तीन ट्रेनें जिनका आवागमन अमृतसर में हो चुका है

तीन अन्य ट्रेनों जिनका आगमन आज अमृतसर में हो चुका है केवल आज के लिए अमृतसर से चलाई जाएंगी। जिनमें 02716 सचखंड एक्सप्रेस, 02926 पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस व 09026 अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस शामिल हैं । इसके अलावा 02054 अमृतसर-हरिद्वार जनशताब्दी, 05212 अमृतसर-सहरसा जनसेवा व 02030 अमृतसर-नई दिल्ली शताब्दी जो गाड़ियां अपने निर्धारित समय से चलने के लिए घोषित हो चुकी थी उन्हें जंडियाला मेन लाइन खुलने तक स्थगित किया गया है। इसके अतिरिक्त मंडल में अन्य गाड़ियां जिनकी घोषणा की गई है निर्धारित समय एवं मार्ग के अनुरूप चलेंगी।

फिरोजपुर पहुंचने पर ट्रेन चालक का किया स्वागत

  • 12 मालगाड़ियों में 3 लोडेड और 9 को खाली भेजा गया
  • अपने निश्चित समय 4 बजे रवाना हुई सतलुज एक्स.

आंदोलन के चलते अंबाला ही रुक जाती थी सतलुत एक्स
कोरोना वायरस के चलते लॉकडाउन के बाद यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए गंगा सतलुज एक्सप्रेस को चालू किया गया था लेकिन कुछ दिनों बाद ही केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से लागू किए गए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानाें ने रेल रोका अभियान शुरू कद दिया। जिसके चलते पंजाब में ट्रेन को आने पर रोक लगा दी गई थी, जिसके चलते फिरोजपुर डिविजन की 14 पैसेंजर ट्रेनों को शार्ट सर्मिनल कर दिया गया था और किसी ट्रेन को सहारनपुर तो किसी को अंबाला में ही रोक दिया जाता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें