पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुशियों का पर्व:दिवाली पर्व पर मिठाई, फ्रूट और कपड़े बांटे, बुजुर्गों से लिया आशीर्वाद

मुक्तसरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुक्तसर में एसएसपी और फिरोजपुर में डीसी ने बुजुर्गों व नेत्रहीन लोगों के साथ मनाई दीपावली

जिला पुलिस द्वारा जहां फेस्टीवल सीजन में अपनी सख्त ड्यूटी निभाई जा रही है, वहीं एसएसपी डी सूडरविली लोगों से अपनी सांझ बढ़ाते रहते हैं। लोगों को ग्रीन दीवाली मनाने और जरूरतमंद परिवारों की मदद करने का संदेह देते हुए शुक्रवार को एसएसपी डी सूडरविली ने वृद्धाश्रम में पहुंचकर बुजुर्गों के साथ दीवाली मनाई। इस मौके पर डीएसपी हेमंत कुमार, जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी रत्नदीप कौर संधू, डॉ. शिवानी भी मौजूद थीं। एसएसपी ने बुजुर्गों के साथ बातचीत की और मिठाई, कपड़े, फ्रूट बांटकर दीवाली की बधाई दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि अभिभावकों के आशीर्वाद में ही परमात्मा का वास होता हैं। उन्होंने अपील की कि इस दीवाली पर वातावरण को साफ रखें और पटाखे न चलाकर मिठाई व फ्रूट बांटकर ग्रीन दीवाली मनाएं। इस मौके पर इंस्पेक्टर मोहन लाल, वृद्धाश्रम के लीलाधर गुप्ता, बूटा राम कमरा, जसवीर सिंह दर्दी, भारत भूषण सुखीजा मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें