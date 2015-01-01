पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानी संघर्ष:डॉ. नरेंद्र सिंह ने किसानी मुद्दे के प्रति जागरूकता अभियान किया शुरू,दिल्ली और राजस्थान में लोगों को किसानी संघर्ष के लिए कर रहे जागरूक

सामाजिक एवं शैक्षणिक संस्था एसएमडी के चेयरमैन एवं किसान अधिकार एक्टिविस्ट डॉ. नरेंद्र सिंह ने किसानों के मौजूदा संघर्ष में अपना योगदान देने के लिए भारत-पाक सीमा से जागरण अभियान की शुरूआत कर दी है। किसानों के जत्थे का नेतृत्व करते हुए उन्होंने दिल्ली में जाकर किसानों के समर्थन में धरना दिया। इसके बाद जागरण अभियान को राजस्थान में शुरू कर दिया है। वे अपनी किसान जागरण यात्रा के दौरान न केवल किसानों को तीन कृषि कानूनों के भविष्य में होने वाले नुकसानों के बारे में बता रहे है बल्कि वे किसानों के अन्य अधिकारों के बारे में भी विस्तार से बता रहे है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिस देश की अर्थ व्यवस्था कृषि पर निर्भर करती हो उस देश की रीड की हड्‌डी किसान ही होता है पर बिडंबना कि अब तक सरकारों ने न तो किसानों को बनता हक देने की कोई नीति बनाई और न ही सम्मान देने का कोई कदम उठाया। यही बजह है कि युवा पीढी कृषि से दूर होती जा रही है जो न केवल किसान परिवारों के लिए खतरे की बात है बल्कि देश के हर क्षेत्र के लिए नुकसानकारी साबित होगी। इस लिए

किसानी को कह और सम्मान मिलने चाहिए ताकि हमारा देश आने वाले समय में तेजी से तरक्की कर सके। डॉ. नरेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि उनकी किसान जागरण यात्रा देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में होते हुए वापस फिरोजपुर के सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र में समाप्त होगी और इसके बाद भी विभिन्न मंचों के माध्यम से वअपने अभियान को जारी रखेंगे। इस यात्रा के दौरान उन्होंने किसानों के साथ मिल जियो के सिमों की होली जलाई।

