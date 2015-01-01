पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा विभाग की पहल:अक्षरकारी मुहिम के तहत शिक्षा विभाग करवाएगा अध्यापकों का सुलेख मुकाबला

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 27 नवंबर से 5 दिसंबर तक सात दिवसीय लगाई जाएगी वर्कशॉप
  • एक ग्रुप में 50 अध्यापक होंगे शामिल, 40 मिनट का होगा समय

शिक्षा विभाग की तरफ से शिक्षा मंत्री विजय इंद्र सिंगला की रहनुमाई और शिक्षा सचिव कृष्ण कुमार के नेतृत्व अधीन विद्यार्थियों के सर्वांगीण विकास के साथ-साथ अध्यापकों के ज्ञान में नविनता के लिए विभाग की तरफ से पृथक प्रयास करते ‘अक्षरकारी मुहिम’ के अंतर्गत 27 नवंबर से 5 दिसंबर तक अध्यापकों की सुंदर लेखन के लिए ब्लाक स्तर पर वेबिनार के द्वारा सात दिवसीय वर्कशॉप लगाई जा रही है।

इस संबंधित जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अफसर राजीव छाबड़ाने बताया कि ब्लाक प्राथमिक शिक्षा अफसरों को निश्चित रूपरेखा के अनुसार अध्यापकों की सुंदर लेखन के लिए ब्लाक स्तर पर वेबिनार के द्वारा सात दिवसीय वर्कशॉप लगाई जा रही है।

इस सुंदर लेखन अध्यापक वर्कशॉप का समय प्रत्येक रोज 40 मिनट के लिए प्रातःकाल 11.00 बजे से ले कर 11.40 बजे तक होगा। यदि अध्यापकों की संख्या पांच ग्रुपों से बढ़ती है तो बाद दोपहर 1.00 बजे से 1.40 बजे तक इन की सुंदर लेखन के लिए वर्कशॉप लगाई जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस वर्कशॉप में सुंदर लेखन वर्कशॉप में हरेक अध्यापक का भाग लेना जरूरी है।

ब्लाक स्तर पर सुंदर लेखन की वर्कशॉप के एक ग्रुप में 50 तक अध्यापक ही शामिल होंगे। समूह अध्यापक ब्लाक प्राथमिक शिक्षा अफसर की देख -रेख में सुंदर लेखन वर्कशॉप लगाएंगे। ब्लाक रिसोर्स पर्सन अध्यापकों को सुंदर लेखन के नियमों बारे जानकारी देते हुए अलग - अलग नमूनों का अभ्यास करवाएंगे। ‘पढ़ो पंजाब, पढ़ाओ पंजाब’ टीम मेंबर भी बाकी अध्यापकों की तरह सुंदर लेखन रिसोर्स पर्सन के पास सुंदर लेखन की वर्कशॉप लगाएंगे। जिला शिक्षा अफसर की तरफ से डाइट प्रिंसिपल अध्यापकों को उत्साहित करते रहेंगे और सब से अच्छी कारगुजारी वाले अध्यापकों को प्रशंसा पत्र देंगे। इस संबंधित 22 दिसंबर को राज्य के सभी स्कूलों में ब्लाक प्राथमिक शिक्षा अफसरों की देख -रेख में सुंदर लेखन मुकाबले करवाए जाएंगे।

