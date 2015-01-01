पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:एक्सीलेंस अवार्ड का आयोजन, 109 खिलाड़ियों को किया सम्मानित

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • विद्यार्थियों को खेल के प्रति प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए तृतीय मयंक शर्मा फाउंडेशन का अहम प्रयास

खेलों को बढ़ावा देने के मकसद से दास एंड ब्राउन वर्ल्ड स्कूल में तृतीय मयंक शर्मा एक्सीलेंस अवार्ड का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें विभिन्न खेल प्रतियोगिताओं में प्रांतीय, नार्थ जोन व राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर अव्वल आने वाले 109 खिलाड़ियों को प्रोत्साहित करने हेतु सम्मानित किया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता डीसीएम ग्रुप ऑफ स्कूल्स के सीईओ अनिरुद्ध गुप्ता ने की, जबकि फिरोजपुर के एसडीएम अमित गुप्ता समारोह में बतौर मुख्यातिथि उपस्थित हुए। डॉ. सौरभ बागी, नायब तहसीलदार विजय बहल, डॉ. अश्विनी कालिया, डॉ. नरेश खन्ना, डॉ. शील सेठी, रेडक्रास सोसायटी के सचिव अशोक बहल, ऋषि शर्मा, समाज सेवक शमिंद्र सिंह बेदी, डिप्टी डीईओ कोमल अरोड़ा ने विशेष तौर पर हिस्सा लेकर खिलाड़ियों की हौसला अफजाई करते हुए उन्हें खेलों के क्षेत्र में आगे बढ़कर जिले का नाम अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर चमकाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। स्कूल प्रिंसिपल रानी पौदार, डिप्टी डॉयरेक्टर मनजीत सिंह ढिल्लों, डिप्टी प्रिंसिपल अनूप शर्मा ने कहा कि दास एंड ब्राउन वर्ल्ड स्कूल में शिक्षा के साथ खेलो के प्रति विद्यार्थियों की रूचि बढ़ाने के लिए काफी प्रयास किए जा रहे है।

कोरोना के चलते कार्यक्रम को दो भागों में बांटा

मयंक फाउंडेशन के सचिव राकेश कुमार व दीपक शर्मा ने कहा कि डीसीएम ग्रुप ऑफ स्कूल्स के सहयोग से उनके द्वारा हर साल खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित करने के लिए एक्सीलेंस अवार्ड का आयोजन किया जाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि सड़क दुर्घटना का शिकार हुए होनहार छात्र मयंक का सपना था कि जिले का नाम स्पोर्ट्स में रोशन हो। उसी के सपने को पूरा करने के उद्देश्य से मयंक शर्मा के जन्मदिवस पर खिलाड़ियों को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए यह आयोजन होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए उनके द्वारा इस कार्यक्रम को दो भागों में बांटा गया और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करते हुए हरेक को मास्क पहनकर बैठाया गया।

