पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मंडल ने की ट्रैक की जांच, आज से चलेंगी ट्रेनें:फिरोजपुर में बस्ती टैंकावाली और रेलवे स्टेशनों से किसानों ने उठाया धरना

फिरोजपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 67 दिनों से बंद थीं 300 पैसेंजर ट्रेनें, 400 मालगाड़ियां

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से जारी कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में 67 दिनों से रेलवे ट्रैक पर धरना देकर बैठे किसानों ने अपना धरना रेलवे ट्रैक व स्टेशनों से खत्म कर दिया है व ट्रेनों को चलने देने के लिए सहमत हो गए हैं। 23 नवंबर से पैसेंजर और मालगाड़ी ट्रेनें चलना शुरू हो जाएंगी। मगर किसान संगठनों का कहना है कि अगर 15 दिन में केंद्र सरकार की ओर से किसानों के साथ बात नहीं की गई व कृषि कानूनों को रद करने को लेकर कोई ठोस फैसला नहीं लिया गया तो किसान फिर से रेलवे ट्रैक व स्टेशनों पर अपना डेरा लगाएंगें।

वहीं फिरोजपुर रेलवे मंडल की ओर से इसे लेकर आज कई जगहों पर ट्रैक की जांच की गई व अब ट्रेन चलाने को लेकर रेलवे बोर्ड के आदेशों का इंतजार है। क्रांतिकारी किसान यूनियन के प्रेस सचिव अवतार सिंह महमा ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि शनिवार को प्रदेश सरकार के साथ हुई किसान संगठनों की मीटिंग में प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्रियों, उद्योगपतियों, व रेलवे की ओर से लगातार ट्रेनों को चलने देने की गुहार लगाई गई जिसके बाद किसान संगठनों की ओर से 15 दिनों के लिए यात्री गाड़ियों व मालगाड़ियों को चलने देने पर सहमति बनी है।

किसान 26 को दिल्ली करेंगे कूच

किसान 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली कूच करेंगें इस दौरान अगर सरकार की ओर से किसी प्रकार की कोई बाधा उत्पन्न की गई तो अगामी रणनीति तैयार कर फिर से रेलवे ट्रेकों को जाम किया जा सकता है।

कोरोना के चलते 10 माह से सभी पैसेंजर ट्रेनें हैं बंद, अब चलने की उम्मीद

फिरोजपुर रेलवे मंडल की बात करें तो आम दिनों में मंडल की 300 यात्री गाड़ियां जिनमें पैसेंजर, एक्सप्रेस व शताब्दी गाड़ियां पूरे पंजाब से होते हुए अन्य स्टेटों तक यात्रियों को पहुंचाती थी वह बीते करीब 10 माह से वह सभी ट्रेनें बंद है। लॉकडाउन के खत्म होने के बाद मंडल की 50 स्पेशल ट्रेनों को चलाया गया था मगर 22 सितंबर से किसानों के आंदोलन के बाद से सभी ट्रेनों के पंजाब में प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी गई। मौजूदा स्थिति में मंडल की 14 स्पेशल ट्रेनों को शार्ट टर्मिनेट किया गया तो वहीं 36 स्पेशल ट्रेनें रद हैं। इसके अलावा मालगाड़ियों की बात करें तो प्रत्येक माह करीब 400 मालगाड़ियां प्रदेश में आवागमन करती थी जिनका किसान आंदोलन के चलते पहिया थम गया।

वहीं आज रेलगाड़ियों के परिचालन को लेकर सीनियर डीओएम सुधीर कुमार से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि आज मंडल की और से कई जगहों पर ट्रैक की जांच की गई है व सभी तैयारियां पूर्ण कर ली गई है। अब रेलवे बोर्ड आदेशों का इंतजार है। उन्होंने कहा कि लगातार सरकार की ओर से प्रदेश में कोयला, यूरिया, डीएपी सहित अन्य कई प्रकार के सामान की कमी हो रही है जिसके चलते लोगों को अत्यंत परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसके चलते संगठनों की ओर से 15 दिनों के लिए रेलवे ट्रैक व प्लेटफार्मों से धरने उठाने का निर्णय लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें