कांट्रैक्ट वर्करों का धरना:फिरोजपुर डिपो किया बंद, रोडवेज मैनेजमेंट पर प्राइवेट ट्रांसपोर्टरों को लाभ पहुंचाने का आरोप

फिरोजपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • फिरोजपुर, फाजिल्का, जीरा डिपो की सभी 87 बसों का चक्का जाम
  • यूनियन प्रधान बोले-जनरल मैनेजर को बार-बार नोटिस देने पर कंडक्टर की गलत रिपोर्ट बनाई

एक तरफ कोरोना की महामारी के चलते पंजाब स्टेट ट्रांसपोर्ट जहां वित्तीय संकट से गुजर रही है, वहीं दूसरी तरफ फिरोजपुर डिपो की मैनेजमेंट पर भ्रष्टाचार करने के गंभीर आरोप लगे हैं। इसके विरोध में शुक्रवार को पंजाब पनबस कांट्रैक्ट वर्कर यूनियन के कर्मचारियों ने रोडवेज के फिरोजपुर, फाजिल्का, जीरा डिपो की सभी 87 बसों को बंद करके पूर्ण तौर पर चक्का जाम करके डिपो के बाहर धरना दिया।

यूनियन के पंजाब प्रधान रेशम सिंह ने बताया कि पिछले लंबे समय से रोडवेज में मैनेजमेंट के चल रहे करप्शन को रोकने के लिए यूनियन ने कई बार फिरोजपुर डिपो के जनरल मैनेजर को सख्त एक्शन लेने के लिए लिखित तौर पर नोटिस भी दिए, जिसमें बताया गया कि फाजिल्का डिपो के दो कर्मचारी जो फाजिल्का, मलोट, अबोहर, गंगानगर, डबवाली, जीरा आदि बस स्टैंड पर प्राइवेट ट्रांसपोर्टरों को फायदा पहुंचते हुए टाइम बेच रहे है और भी कई तरह की करप्शन कर रहे है।

झूठी रिपोर्ट तुरंत रद्द न करने पर फिरोजपुर के साथ लगते 6 डिपो बंद करने की चेतावनी
यूनियन के पंजाब प्रधान रेशम सिंह ने कहा कि जैसे कानूनी तौर पर सब इंस्पेक्टर गाड़ी चेक नहीं कर सकते पर मैनेजमेंट से मिलीभगत करके करप्शन को बढ़ावा देते हुए कानून की धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही है। जरनल मैनेजर की तरफ से इसका विरोध करने वाले यूनियन के पदाधिकारियों और सदस्यों की करप्शन के खिलाफ आवाज बंद करने के लिए नाजायज रिपोर्ट तैयार करने के लिए अपने चहेतों को चेकिंग स्लिप देकर छूट दी गई है।

इसी के तहत उनके साथी अमरीक सिंह कंडक्टर जिसके पास बिना चेक की हुई टिकट मौजूद थी उसके खिलाफ मैनेजमेंट नेे मिलीभगत करके गलत रिपोर्ट बनाई। यूनियन के फिरोजपुर डिपो प्रधान जतिंदर सिंह सिंधू ने चेतावनी दी कि अगर अमरीक सिंह की झूठी रिपोर्ट तुरंत रद्द नहीं की गई तो पहले फिरोजपुर के साथ लगते 6 डिपो बंद किए जाएंगे, फिर पंजाब के सभी 18 डिपो मुकमल बंद किए जाएंगे, जिसकी जिम्मेदारी फिरोजपुर डिपो की मैनेजमेंट की होगी। धरने में राज कुमार, प्रीतपाल सिंह गिल, मनप्रीत सिंह, उडीक चंद, गौरव कुमार आदि शामिल थे।

कर्मचारियों के आरोपी पर कोई जबाव नहीं दे पाएं फिरोजपुर डिपो के जीएम
फिरोजपुर डिपो के जीएम सुभाष चंद्र से यूनियन के आरोपों पर कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिल पाया। उन्होंने कहा के चेकिंग किसने करनी है, यह उनके अधिकार क्षेत्र में है। बसों के टाइम बेचने के बारे पूछने पर उन्होंने कहा कि फिरोजपुर डिपो की 38 बसें बंद पड़ी हैं।

