फायर ब्रिगेड:मल्लांवाला रोड पर किराना की दुकान में लगी आग, फायर ब्रिगेड ने 2 घंटे में पाया काबू

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • दुकान दूसरी मंजिल पर होने से आग पर काबू पाने में हुई दिक्कत

शहर के मल्लवाल रोड स्थित एक किराना शॉप पर आग लगने से लाखों का सामान जलकर राख हो गया। फायरब्रिगेड की गाड़ियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पाया। बुधवार सुबह करीब 8 बजे मल्लवाल रोड स्थित बजाज किराना स्टोर की पहली मंजिल पर बने गोदाम में अचानक आग लग गई। फायर ब्रिगेड को सूचित करने पर गाड़ियों ने तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचकर 2 घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया

लेकिन गोदाम में पड़ा सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। गनीमत रही की आसपास की दुकानों तक आग की लपटें पहुंचती उससे पहले ही आग पर काबू पा लिया गया वर्ना मार्किट में साथ-साथ जुड़ी दुकानों की ओर अगर आग बढ़ जाती तो पूरी मार्किट तबाह हो सकती थी । दुकान के संचालक रवि बजाज ने बताया कि उन्हें पास की चाय की दुकान वाले ने फोन कर बताया कि उनकी दुकान के ऊपर गोदाम में से धुंआ निकल रहा

तो जब उन्होंने दुकान पर आकर देखा तो ऊपर की मंजिल पर बने गोदाम मे भीषण आग लगी हुई थी और धुएं से वहां कुछ भी दिखाई नहीं दे रहा था। इसके बाद फायर ब्रिगेड को फोन कर इसकी जानकारी दी गई तो फायर ब्रिगेड की 2 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। कर्मियों ने वहां पहुंचकर कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। संचालक ने बताया कि फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मियों ने बहुत मेहनत कर आग पर काबू पाया मगर इससेपहले

ही गोदाम में रखा करीब 15 लाख रुपए का सामान जलकर राख हो गया।वहीं इस बारे में मौके पर पहुंचे सब फायर ऑफिसर विनोद जोशी ने बताया कि उन्हें आग लगने की फोन पर सूचना मिली तो वह तुरंत अपने स्टाफ और गाड़ियों सहित मौके पर पहुंचे व आग बुझाने की कार्रवाई शुरू की । उन्होंने कहा कि करीब 2 घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पा लिया गया व आसपास की दुकानों में आग फैलने से बचा लिया जिससे कोई जानी नुकसान होने से भी बचाव हो गया।

