करवाचौथ का पर्व:पति की दीर्घायु के लिए सुहागिनें रखेंगी करवाचौथ का व्रत

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
बस्ती टैंकावाली सनातन धर्म मंदिर के पुजारी सतीश पांडे ने कहा कि कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी को करवाचौथ का पर्व मनाया जाता है। सुहागिनें अपने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए व्रत रखेंगी और रात को चंद्रमा उदय होने के बाद उनकी पूजा करके अन्न ग्रहण करेंगी।

अधिकांश महिलाएं निर्जला व्रत रखती है यानि सुबह सूर्य उदय के बाद जल भी ग्रहण नहीं करेगी। करवाचौथ पर सभी का ध्यान रहता है कि चंद्रमा कब उदय होगा। चंद्रमा उदय होने के समय में शहर-शहर में थोड़ा अंतर आ जाता है। पुजारी सतीश पांडे के अनुसार फिरोजपुर में चंद्रमा रात 8 बजकर 14 मिनट पर उदय होगा। इसके बाद सुहागिन महिलाएं चंद्रमा की पूजा कर अपने पति का चेहरा छलनी में देखकर अपना व्रत तोड़ेंगी।

