पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धोखाधड़ी:मकान का इकरारनामा करने के बाद रजिस्ट्री न कर 13 लाख की धोखाधड़ी

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के कुंदन नगर में एक मकान के सौदे में बयाना लेकर इकरारनामा कर तय समय पर रजिस्ट्री न करके 13 लाख रुपये की धोखाधड़ी करने का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में पीड़ित सुरिंदर सिंह पुत्र गुरदेव राय निवासी आजाद नगर फिरोजपुर शहर ने बताया कि उसने एक मकान जो शहर के कुंदन नगर में है को खरीदने के लिए शिमला रानी पत्नी रमेश कुमार और उसके दो लड़कों विकास वधवा, अमन वधवा से 20 लाख रुपए में सौदा किया था। जिसके तहत 10 लाख रुपए बयाने के रूप में उसने अपने खाते से अमन वधवा उक्त के खाते में डालकर 7 अप्रैल 2018 को इकरारनामा लिखा गया था। जब समय पर पीड़ित ने उनको रजिस्ट्री कराने को कहा तो उन्होंने नया मकान अभी तैयार न होने का कहकर 6 महीने का समय और तीन लाख रुपए और मांगे जो पीड़ित ने दे दिए।

इसके बाद तह समय पर बार बार कहने पर उक्त आरोपियों ने रजिस्ट्री नहीं करवाई और मकान आगे नवीन सचदेव पुत्र मुलख राज को बेच के रजिस्ट्री उसके नाम कर दी। पीड़ित ने बताया कि उसके साथ 13 लाख की धोखाधड़ी होने के बारे में पुलिस को शिकायत की। मामले की जांच कर रहे सब इंस्पेक्टर सुखचैन सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर आरोपी उक्त दोनों भाइयों के खिलाफ 420,120-बी आइपीसी के तहत थाना सिटी में मामला दर्ज करके आगे कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें