बैठक:31 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक 5 साल तक के बच्चों को पिलाई जाएंगी पोलियोरोधी बूंदें, विभाग करें सहयोग

फिरोजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • एडीसी ने पल्स पोलियो मुहिम को लेकर की मीटिंग, विभागों से की अपील

पोलियो जैसी नामुराद बीमारी से बचाने के लिए 0 से 5 साल तक के बच्चों को पोलियो की बूंदें पिलाने के लिए 31 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक पल्स पोलियो मुहिम शुरू की जा रही है। इस मुहिम को जिले में असरदार ढंग के साथ चलाने के लिए समूह विभागों के अधिकारी अपना सहयोग दें। यह बात एडीसी राजदीप कौर ने पल्स पोलियो मुहिम संबंधित की जिला टास्क फोर्स की मीटिंग की अध्यक्षता करते हुए कही। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. राजिंदर राज भी उपस्थित थे। एडीसी ने कहा कि इस मुहिम की सफलता के लिए गांव स्तर तक 100 प्रतिशत कवरेज करने को यकीनी बनाने के लिए समूह पंचायतों का सहयोग लिया जाए।

उन्होंने बताया कि 31 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक जिले की लगभग 10 लाख 83 हजार 711 आबादी और 1 लाख 83 हजार 240 घरों को कवर किया जाएगा। 0 से 5 साल तक के 1 लाख 10 हजार 545 बच्चों को कवर करने के लिए 634 बूथों समेत 2 एनजीओ बूथ पर 118 सुपरवाइजर लगाए गए हैं।

इसके अलावा हाऊस -टू -हाऊस 1165 टीमें, कुल 18 मोबाइल टीमें काम करेंगी। उन्होंने सेहत विभाग के अधिकारियों को आदेश दिए कि मुहिम को असरदार ढंग के साथ चलाने के लिए, शिक्षा, स्त्री और बाल विकास, लोक संपर्क, ग्रामीण विकास, ट्रांसपोर्ट, जिला फूड और सप्लाई कंट्रोलर, लोग निर्माण के अलावा एनजीओ का सहयोग भी लिया जाए।

स्टोरेज प्वांइटों पर निर्विघ्न बिजली सप्लाई दी जाए

एडीसी ने कहा कि बिजली विभाग को कहा कि पल्स पोलियो मुहिम के दौरान जिले के स्टोरेज प्वांइटों पर निर्विघ्न बिजली सप्लाई दी जाए। इस मौके पर जिला विकास पर पंचायत अफसर हरजिंद्र सिंह, ईओ नगर कौंसिल परमिंदर सिंह, सैनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर सुखपाल सिंह, जिला ईमोनाईजेशन अफसर डॉ. सतपाल भक्त, ईमोनाईजेशन कोऑर्डिनेटर ज्योति समेत अलग-अलग विभाग के अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

