फिरोजपुर को साफ-सुथरा रखने के लिए ह्वाट्सएप नंबर जारी:शहर में कहीं भी हो कूड़ा, फोटो खींच प्रशासन को भेजें, तुरंत होगी सफाई

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सफाई में शहर को नंबर वन बनाने के लिए हरसंभव कोशिश

जिला प्रशासन की ओर से शहर की साफ-सफाई को यकीनी बनाने के लिए वीरवार को एक व्हाट्सएप नंबर 99148-06862 जारी किया गया है जिस पर कोई भी शहरवासी अपने आस-पास पड़े कूड़े आदि की फोटो खींचकर जगह के नाम सहित व्हाट्सएप पर भेज सकता है। व्हाट्सएप पर फोटो मिलते ही सीमित समय में उस जगह की सफाई को यकीनी बनाया जाएगा।

इस बारे में जानकारी देेते हुए डीसी गुरपाल सिंह चाहल ने बताया कि इस मुहिम की नोडल एजेंसी नगर कौंसिल फिरोजपुर शहर होगी । उन्होंने बताया कि शहर को साफ सुथरा रखने के उद्देश्य से यह नंबर जारी किया गया है। वहीं उन्होंने कहा कि सप्ताह के 6 दिन सोमवार से शनिवार सुबह 9 बजे से सायं 5 बजे तक मिलने वाली फोटो को देखते ही सीमित समय में उस जगह की सफाई को यकीनी बनाया जाएगा तो वहीं सायं 5 बजे के बाद मिलने वाली कूड़े के ढेरों की फोटो को देखने के बाद अगले दिन उस जगह की सफाई करवाई जाएगी ।

इस मौके एडीसी राजदीप कौर ने बताया नगर कौंसिल की टीमों व सुपरवाईजरों से संबंधित स्थानों की साफ-सफाई को उनकी ओर से यकीनी बनाया जाएगा तो अन्य विभागों से संंबंधित स्थानों की फोटो को उस विभाग को भेजा जाएगा । उन्होंने कहा कि इस साफ सफाई मुहिम के तहत पार्कों व अन्य सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर बोर्ड लगाए जाएंगें ताकि आम लोगों को इस नंबर के बारे में जागरूक किया जा सके । इस मौके डायरेक्टर स्थानीय निकाय डॉ. नयन, एसडीएम अमित गुप्ता, सहायक कमिश्नर रविंद्र सिंह अरोड़ा, ईओ परमिंद्र सिंह सुखीजा व सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर सुखपाल सिंह उपस्थित रहे ।

