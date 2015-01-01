पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाष्टमी:विभिन्न गोशालाओं में गोपाष्टमी कार्यक्रम गायों को सवामणि करवाकर की सेवा

फिरोजपुर3 घंटे पहले
रविवार को गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर विभिन्न समाजसेवी संस्थाओं व समाजसेवियों की ओर गौशाला में गोपूजन किया व सवामणि की। इसी कड़ी अखिल भारतीय अग्रवाल सम्मेलन छावनी के डायरेक्टर सुरेंद्र अग्रवाल की प्रेरणा एवं सहयोग से रविवार को सम्मेलन के सरपरस्त लाल चंद गोयल एवं प्रधान नवीन गुप्ता की देखरेख में गौपाष्टमी के पावन पर्व पर श्री गोपाल गौशाला में पांच सवामणी की सेवा गौ माता की सेवा में अर्पित की गई। इस दौरान अग्रवाल सम्मेलन से जुड़े सदस्यों ने पहले गोपूजन किया व इसके बाद सवामणी गौ सेवा में अर्पित की। इस अवसर पर सम्मेलन के सदस्य अरविंद बांसल, अशोक गुप्ता, राकेश अग्रवाल, साकेत बांसल एवं घर्षित मित्तल विशेष रूप से उपस्थित रहे।

विधायक पिंकी ने की गो-पूजा

धर्म में गौ वंश को गौ माता का दर्जा दिया गया है इसलिए गौ की सेवा सबसे उत्तम सेवा है, इससे बेहतर और कोई सेवा नहीं है। यह बात विधायक परमिंदर सिंह पिंकी ने रविवार को गोपाल गौशाला फिरोजपुर छावनी में गोपाष्टमी के मौके पर आयोजित गौ पूजा कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कही। विधायक पिंकी ने कहा कि गौ माता से प्राप्त दूध के साथ हमें अपने शरीर के लिए कई जरूरी तत्व प्राप्त होते है। हम सभी को मिल कर गौ की संभाल संभाल करनी चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी तरफ से भी लगातार गौ की देखभाल के लिए काम किया जा रहा है। इस मौके विधायक परमिंदर सिंह पिंकी की तरफ से गोपाल गौशाला में 15 लाख रुपए से करवाए जा रहे काम का निरीक्षण भी किया। उन्होंने बताया कि जल्द ही यह काम पूरा हो जाएगा और गौ वंश की संभाल के लिए सैड और अन्य जरूरी कार्य करवाए जा रहे है । इस मौके बाल कृष्ण मित्तल, राकेश अग्रवाल, संजय गुप्ता, बयंत सीकरी, रूप नारायण, बाबा बबली, रिंकू ग्रोवर, अमरजीत सिंह, राहुल अग्रवाल सहित गौशाला के मेंबर और छावनी निवासी उपस्थित थे।

