पोस्टर जारी:गुरुद्वारा गुरु का खूह साहिब में गुरमति समागम 20 व 21 को, पोस्टर जारी

मुक्तसर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गुरु तेग बहादर साहिब जी के शहीदी दिवस को समर्पित दो दिवसीय गुरमति समागम मिसल शहीदां तरना दल के मुखी जत्थेदार बाबा गज्जन सिंह और संत बाबा गुरदेव सिंह श्री आनंदपुर साहिब वालों की प्रेरणा से हर साल की तरह ऐतिहासिक गुरुद्वारा गुरु का खूह साहिब में करवाया जाएगा।

समागम की तैयारियों को लेकर गुरुद्वारा गुरु का खूह साहिब में मीटिंग हुई, जिसमें समागम का पोस्टर जारी करते गुरुद्वारा साहिब के मुख्य सेवादार बाबा मनजीत सिंह और अन्य गणमान्यों ने बताया कि दो दिवसीय गुरमति समागम 20 व 21 नवंबर को शाम 6 से 11 बजे तक करवाया जाएगा।

समागम में पंथ प्रसिद्ध विद्वान जत्थेदार ज्ञानी हरप्रीत सिंह, मिसल शहीदां तरना दल के मुखी जत्थेदार बाबा गज्जन सिंह, संत बाबा गुरदेव सिंह श्री आनंदपुर साहिब वाले, बाबा लहिना सिंह, कविश्र जत्था भाई महल सिंह चंडीगढ़ वाले, कथा वाचक ज्ञानी हरपाल सिंह, ज्ञानी गुरविंदर सिंह, श्री हरमंदिर साहिब के हजूरी रागी भाई जगतार सिंह, ज्ञानी मिलाप सिंह, भाई जतिंदर सिंह सहज, भाई गगनदीप सिंह हजूरी रागी व अन्य विद्वान कीर्तन करेंगे। 21 नवंबर को अमृत संचार होगा।

समागम में विशेष तौर पर सिख इतिहास को दर्शाती प्रदर्शनी लगाई जाएगी। उन्होंने संगत को गुरमति समागम में हाजरी भरने की विनती की। मीटिंग में डाॅ. गुरमुख सिंह, सुखदेव सिंह भुल्लर, कुलवंत सिंह भुट्टो, बलवंत सिंह भुट्टो, प्रीतम सिंह, सुखजिंदर सिंह गोरा मिस्त्री, डाॅ. दिलबाग सिंह, चन्नन सिंह घांगा, राजू सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

