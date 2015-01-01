पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हाथापाई:होमगार्ड ने गलत साइड से आ रहे स्कूटी सवार युवकों को राेका ताे की हाथापाई, थप्पड़ मारे व पगड़ी गिराई, एक काबू

फिरोजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के कसूरी गेट के नजदीक अड्‌डा खाई वाला पर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल करने को तैनात होमगार्ड जवान के साथ दो स्कूटी सवार युवकों ने ड्यूटी के दौरान हाथापाई की गई व पगड़ी को सड़क पर गिरा दिया।

हाेमगार्ड की ओर से जब इसका विरोध किया गया व आरोपियों को पकड़ने की कोशिश तो आरोपी बोले सानू पकड़ के की करोंगें हुणे तुहानूं अफसरां दे फोन आ जाणगे फेर वी तैनूं छड्‌डणा ही पैणा। इस सबको देखकर जब वहां लोग एकत्रित हाेना शुरू हुए तो आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए। इस मामले में थाना सिटी पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर एक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

मामले की जानकारी देते हुए 52 वर्षीय दलीप सिंह पुत्र निरंजन सिंह निवासी कसूरी गेट शहर ने बताया कि सोमवार बाद दोपहर जब वह मुल्तानी गेट पर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल कर रहा था तो इसी दौरान स्कूटी पर सवार दो युवक गलत साइड से आ रहे थे। उसने उन्हें स्कूटी साइड में करने को कहा तो स्कूटी सवार युवकों ने स्कूटी साइड पर करने की बजाए होमगार्ड जवान के साथ गाली-गलाैच करने लगे।

इसी दौरान स्कूटी सवार युवक बाइक से उतरकर उसके साथ हाथापाई करने लगे व एक युवक ने उसकी पगड़ी सिर से नीचे सड़क पर गिरा दी। वहीं युवकों ने होमगार्ड जवान के थप्पड़ भी मारे। एएसआई शर्मा सिंह ने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता होमगार्ड जवान दलीप सिंह की शिकायत के आधार पर कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस की ओर से दो आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। वहीं दो आरोपियों में से एक सुखदीप सिंह पुत्र जगतार सिंह निवासी सूबा कदीम थाना सदर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है व दूसरे आरोपी की तालाश की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें