घनी आबादी में स्टोर किए गए पटाखे:गिद्दड़बाहा में अबादी वाले क्षेत्रों में पटाखों का अवैध भंडारण जारी

गिद्दड़बाहा2 घंटे पहले
जिला प्रशासन ने 31 अक्टूबर तक पटाखा विक्रेताओं को अस्थाई लाइसेंस के लिए आवेदन करने को कहा था और ड्रा के माध्यम से लाइसेंस जारी करने की तारीख 3 नवंबर निर्धारित की थी। प्रशासन ने 25 अक्टूबर को जिले में पटाखे बेचने के लिए स्थान निर्धारित कर दिए थे मगर गिद्दड़बाहा में इससे पहले ही बड़ी मात्रा में पटाखे स्टोर करके सेल शुरू कर दी गई थी।

जानकारी के अनुसार गिद्दड़बाहा में पटाखा व्यापारियों ने करोड़ों रुपए के पटाखे आबादी वाले क्षेत्रों में स्टोर किए हुए हैं। व्यापारियों ने खुद पटाखों को शहर व आसपास के गांवों के खुदरा व्यापारियों को बेचना शुरू कर दिया है। होलसेल व्यापारी अपने दफ्तरों से खुदरा व्यापारियों को पटाखे बेचते हैं जबकि माल की सप्लाई उन्हें शहर के विभिन्न भागों में बने गोदामों से करवाई जा रही है। पटाखा व्यापारी सरकार व प्रशासन द्वारा निर्धारित मापदंडों की अनदेखी करके यह काम कर रहे हैं।

घनी आबादी में स्टोर किए पटाखे किसी भी समय किसी अप्रिय घटना का कारण बन सकते हैं। प्रशासन को चाहिए की इस तरफ ध्यान दे ताकि समय रहते किसी भी अप्रिय घटना को होने से रोका जा सके।

उधर, जब इस संबंधी डिप्टी कमिश्नर एमके अराविंद कुमार से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन ने निर्धारित मानकों के तहत लाइसेंस जारी किए है और अगर कोई भी व्यक्ति निर्धारित जगह के अलावा या अन्य आबादी वाली जगह पर पटाखे स्टोर करता या बेचता है तो उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बता दें कि जिला प्रशासन ने 25 अक्टूबर को गिद्दड़बाहा में भारू रोड स्थित श्मशानघाट के साथ लगते डीएवी स्कूल के प्ले ग्राउंड को पटाखे बेचने के लिए निर्धारित किया था।

