पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जिले की मंडियों में धान की खरीद:फिरोजपुर जिले की अनाज मंडियों में 1138130 एमटी धान की आमद

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डिप्टी कमिश्नर गुरपाल सिंह चाहल ने बताया कि जिले की मंडियों में धान की खरीद पर किसानों को कोई भी मुश्किल नहीं आने दी जा रही। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले की मंडियों में सोमवार शाम तक 1138130 एमटी धान की आमद हुई है, जिस में से खरीद एजेंसियों ने 1137260 एमटी धान की खरीद की है।

डिप्टी कमिश्नर ने बताया कि पनग्रेन ने 456047 एमटी, मार्कफैड ने 289090 एमटी, पनसप ने 22176 एमटी, पंजाब वेयर हाउस ने 162411 एमटी, एफसीआई ने 368 एमटी और व्यापारियों ने 7168 एमटी धान की खरीद की है। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक 96 प्रतिशत धान की लिफ्टिंग की जा चुकी है और 1875.86 करोड़ रुपए की अदायगी किसानों को की गई है।

डिप्टी कमिश्नर ने किसानों को धान की पराली को आग न लगाने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि धान की पराली को आग लगाने साथ जहां जमीन की उपजाऊ शक्ति घटती है और वातावरण पर भी बुरा प्रभाव पड़ता है। धुएं से बीमारियां लग सकती है और सड़क दुर्घटनाएं का भी डर रहता है। उन्होंने कहा कि पराली को आग लगाने की बजाय कृषि विभाग द्वारा सिफारिश किए जाते आधुनिक यंत्रों का प्रयोग कर कर पराली को खेतों में बहाई की जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें