रचनात्मक कार्य:विद्यार्थियों को रचनात्मक कार्यों के लिए किया प्रेरित

फिरोजपुर4 घंटे पहले
दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल में विद्यार्थियों को रचनात्मक कार्यों की लिए प्रेरित करने के लिए ऑनलाइन गतिविधियां करवाई गई। इनमें सुंदर लेखन प्रतियोगिता करवाई गई और पंजाबी विरसे से जोड़ने के लिए वीडियो दिखाई गई। वहीं सुरक्षित रहो सेहतमंद रहो विषय पर पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता करवाई गई। इन सभी गतिविधियों में सभी विद्यार्थियों ने पूरे उत्साह से हिस्सा लिया। प्रतियोगिता में पहले तीन स्थानों पर रहने वाले विद्यार्थियों को पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल ने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों को रचनात्मक कार्यों के लिए प्रेरित करने के लिए स्कूल में प्रत्येक सप्ताह विभिन्न गतिविधियों का आयोजन किया जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि इनमें जन्नत तों वी सोहणा साडा पंजाब ते पंजाबी बोली साडी जान के तहत सुंदर लेखन मुकाबले करवाए गए। उन्होंने कहा कि सुंदर लिखाई पढ़ने वाले पर बहुत ही अच्छा प्रभाव डालती है। विद्यार्थियों की इस रूचि को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए चौथी व पांचवी कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों के लिए सुंदर लेखन मुकाबले करवाए गए, जिनमें सुंदर लेख लिखने वाले विद्यार्थियों को प्रोत्साहित किया गया।

इसके साथ ही छठी से आठवीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों को पंजाबी विरसे से संबंधित वीडियो दिखाई गई, जिसे देखकर विद्यार्थियों को विरसे से संबंधित वस्तुओं के नाम लिखने के लिए कहा गया। सबसे अधिक सही नाम लिखने वाले तीन विद्यार्थियों को पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया गया। नौंवी व दसवीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों को सुरक्षित रहो सेहतमंद रहो विषय पर सुंदर पोस्टर बनाने को कहा गया। विद्यार्थियों ने इसमें बढ़चढ़ कर भाग लिया व विभिन्न सुरक्षा मापदंड दर्शाकर सुंदर पोस्टर बनाए। सभी कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों ने इन गतिविधियों में भाग लेकर खूब आनंद लिया।

