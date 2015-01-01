पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूर्य ग्रहण:वर्ष का अंतिम सूर्य ग्रहण कल-शाम 7:03 बजे होगा शुरू, भारत में न दिखाई देने के चलते सूतक नहीं लगेगा

मुक्तसर
  • पांच घंटे तक रहेगा ग्रहण 12:23 बजे होगा समाप्त, मंदिर खुले रहेंगे

वर्ष 2020 के आखिरी माह दिसंबर में साल का अंतिम सूर्यग्रहण भी लगने जा रहा है। यह सूर्यग्रहण 14 दिसंबर (सोमवार) को लगेगा। यह पूर्ण सूर्यग्रहण होगा। हालांकि भारत में यह दिखाई नहीं देगा। इस ग्रहण को लेकर यह जानकारी पं. पूरन चंद्र जोशी ने गांधी नगर स्थित कार्यक्रम में प्रवचनों की अमृतवर्षा के दौरान दी। पं. जोशी ने बताया कि मार्गशीर्ष अमावस्या पर लगने वाला सूर्य ग्रहण वर्ष 2020 का दूसरा और अंतिम सूर्य ग्रहण होगा। यह सूर्य ग्रहण 14 दिसंबर (सोमवार) 2020 की शाम को 07:03 बजे शुरू होगा और मध्यरात्रि यानि 15 दिसंबर 2020 की देर रात 12:23 बजे इसका समापन होगा।

इस प्रकार सूर्य ग्रहण करीब पांच घंटे का होगा। ये ग्रहण साउथ अमेरिका, साउथ अफ्रीका के साथ ही प्रशांत महासागर के कुछ हिस्सों में भी दिखाई देगा। भारत में दिखाई न देने के कारण इस सूर्यग्रहण का सूतक नहीं लगेगा। सूर्यग्रहण के दौरान धर्म, कर्म, पूजा-पाठ यथावत होते रहेगें। ग्रहण के समय भी मंदिर, पूजास्थल पूरी तरह खुले रहेंगे। गौरतलब है कि शास्त्रों में सूर्यग्रहण के दौरान कई प्रतिबंध लगाए गए हैं। सूतक से पहले ही खाने और सोने की भी मनाही होती है। मंदिरों के कपाट बंद कर दिए जाते हैं। ग्रहण समाप्ति के बाद गंगा या अन्य पावन नदियों के जल से मंदिरों, मूर्तियों का शुद्धिकरण किया जाता है। चूंकि इस ग्रहण का सूतक ही नहीं लगेगा इसलिए मंदिरों में पूजा पाठ सहित धार्मिक कामकाज निर्विघ्न होंगे।

