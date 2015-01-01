पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता मुहिम:मुक्तसर की टिब्बी साहिब रोड पर लगा कूड़े का ढेर गुरुद्वारा जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को हो रही परेशानी

मुक्तसर4 घंटे पहले
लाेगाें ने अपने स्तर पर टीमें बनाकर शहर में सफाई अभियान चलाया, जाे कुछ समय चला और फिर बंद हो गया। अब शहर में स्वच्छता मुहिम को ग्रहण लग गया है। मुक्तसर शहर की मुख्य सड़काें पर ही कूड़े के ढेरों ने डंप की जगह ले रखी है। शहर के टिब्बी साहिब रोड पर नई बन रही थाना सदर की इमारत के नजदीक कई वर्षाें से कूड़े के बड़े-बड़े ढेर लगे हुए हैं, जो राहगीरों व दुकानदारों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बने हुए हैं। मेला माघी में इस रोड पर ऐतिहासिक गुरुद्वारा टिब्बी साहिब सहित कई गुरुद्वारा होने के चलते माथा टेकने आने वाली संगतों के मनों को गंदगी के ढेरों से ठेस पहुंचती है।

इस दौरान हरिओम सैर क्लब के अध्यक्ष सतीश काला गिरधर, रवि कुमार जिला प्रशासन से मेला माघी के मद्देनजर शहर में जगह-जगह लगे गंदगी के ढेरों को जल्द से जल्द उठाने की मांग की है। टिब्बी साहिब रोड के वासी मोहन लाल ने प्रशासन से गंदगी के ढेर उठवाने व टिब्बी साहिब रोड पर गंदगी वाली जगह पर दीवार निकलवाने की मांग की है।

बता दें कि लंबे समय से कि शहर की थाना सिटी के समक्ष सब्जी मंडी में नगर कौंसिल की ओर से एक कूड़े का डंप बनाया हुआ है। इस कूड़े के डंप को उठाने के लिए शहर वासियों व समाज सेवी संस्थाओं ने नगर कौंसिल के समक्ष काफी धरने भी लगाए, परंतु यह कूड़े का डंप यहां से नहीं हटाया गया। इस कूड़े के डंप से सब्जी में सब्जी लेने आए लोगों को बीमारियां भी मुफ्त में मिल रही हैं, क्योंकि इस कूड़े के डंप से इतनी गंदी

बदबू आती है कि यहां खड़े होना मुश्किल हो जाता है और तो ओर रविवार के दिन छुट्टी होने के चलते कूड़ा डंप से बाहर सड़क तक आ जाता है, जिसके चलते इस कूड़े में मुंह मारने वाले पशुओं का झुंड भी सड़क पर बना रहता है, जिस कारण लोगों को यहां से आने जाने में काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। उधर नगर कौंसिल के सैनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर परमिंदर ने कहा कि नगर कौंसिल जल्द ही इस मेले के मद्देनजर सफाई अभियान तेज करते जगह-जगह लगे गंदगी के ढेरों को उठाया जाएगा।

