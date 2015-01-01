पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूक:डेंगू, मलेरिया से बचाव के लिए लोगों को जागरूक करें अधिकारी : डीसी

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
डेंगू, मलेरिया और अन्य वेक्टर बोर्न बीमारियों संबंधित जिला स्तरीय मॉनिटरिंग कमेटी की मीटिंग बुधवार को डिप्टी कमिश्नर गुरपाल सिंह चाहल की अध्यक्षता में जिला प्रशासनिक कांप्लेक्स में हुई।

डीसी ने कहा कि डेंगू और मलेरिया की रोकथाम व इनके लक्षणों संबंधित लोगों का जागरूक होना बहुत जरूरी है। उन्होंने डेंगू, मलेरिया व अन्य बोर्न बीमारियों की रोकथाम और लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों को जरूरी निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने नगर कौंसिलों को अपने एरिया में फॉगिंग करवाने को कहा और लोगों को टीमें बनाकर इन बीमारियों के बारे में जागरूक करने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा हफ्ते में एक बार कूलर, एसी, फ्रिजों की ट्रे और पानी के कनटेनर आदि जरूर साफ करें।

उन्होंने शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों को कहा कि वह स्कूलों में ऑनलाइन बच्चों को इस प्रति जागरूक करें। उन्होंने जल सप्लाई व सैनिटेशन विभाग के अधिकारियों को कहा कि जहां कहीं भी पानी की लीकेज होती है उसे तुरंत बंद किया जाए और लगातार सर्वे करे ताकि पानी की लीकेज न हो। मीटिंग में एडीसी राजदीप कौर, सहायक कमिश्नर रविंदर सिंह अरोड़ा भी मौजूद थे।

